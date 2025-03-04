The Lucerne University of Applied Sciences & Arts Joins the League of Entropy to Advance Distributed Randomness

We are excited to contribute our expertise to achieve more secure decentralized technologies using verifiable public randomness.” — Iyán Méndez Veiga, HSLU Researcher

LUCERNE, SWITZERLAND, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The League of Entropy (LoE), a global network providing publicly-verifiable randomness as a public good, proudly announces the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts ( HSLU from German: Hochschule Luzern) as its newest member. HSLU, the largest educational institution of Central Switzerland, joins the League to bolster its commitment to innovation and transparency in decentralized technologies.The League of Entropy operates drand (distributed randomness beacon), an open-source, verifiable, and distributed randomness service crucial for applications demanding fairness, security, and unpredictability. Under the stewardship of Randamu , a global leader in threshold cryptography solutions, the League has grown to become a cornerstone of trust and security for decentralized ecosystems. HSLU’s addition strengthens the League’s mission to provide robust and unbiased randomness to Web3 ecosystems, academic research, and cutting-edge applications.WHY HSLU JOINED THE LEAGUE OF ENTROPYHSLU, and its computer science department, aims to play an active role in shaping a sustainable, forward-looking future, both nationally and internationally by providing cutting-edge education and doing applied research on current topics. In particular, HSLU recognizes the growing importance of verifiable public randomness in domains such as cybersecurity, decentralized finance, and secure multi-party computation. Joining the League allows HSLU to:* Contribute to a global initiative ensuring the integrity of distributed randomness.* Collaborate with leading institutions and innovators in decentralized systems.* Leverage drand’s infrastructure for advancing academic research and educational projects.BENEFITS TO THE LEAGUE OF ENTROPYHSLU brings a wealth of expertise in research, cryptography, and applied sciences. By joining the League, HSLU will:* Enhance the geographical diversity and resilience of Drand’s randomness generation network.* Contribute to the development of next-generation randomness protocols.* Inspire the next wave of technologists and researchers through educational initiatives and partnerships.Iyán Méndez Veiga, at HSLU, commented: “Joining the League of Entropy aligns perfectly with our projects about randomness and applied quantum cryptography. We are happy to put in good use our Quantum Random Generators, and we are excited to contribute our expertise to achieve more secure decentralized technologies using verifiable public randomness.”Yolan Romailler, Co-founder of Randamu and one of drand’s core maintainers said: “We are thrilled to welcome HSLU to the League of Entropy. Their commitment to research excellence and their strategic focus on decentralized technologies will strengthen our mission to deliver reliable, unbiased randomness to the world. Together, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in distributed systems.”HSLU joins an esteemed roster of League members, including Cloudflare, Protocol Labs, and other global cryptography research institutions. This collaboration underscores the importance of academic institutions in fostering innovation and building resilient, trustworthy digital infrastructures.About Hochschule Luzern (HSLU)As the largest educational institution in Central Switzerland, the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts is a leader in its field. HSLU provides cutting-edge education and plays an active role in shaping a sustainable, forward-looking future, both nationally and internationally. HSLU’s Applied Cyber Security Research Lab [ https://www.hslu.ch/en/acs ] works, in particular, on applied quantum cryptography and how to integrate quantum random number generators and quantum key distribution devices into real IT systems.About the League of EntropyThe League of Entropy is a consortium of global organizations and institutions dedicated to providing verifiable, distributed randomness for decentralized applications. Its flagship service, Drand, supports a wide range of applications requiring fairness, security, and unpredictability. The League is stewarded by Randamu, ensuring the continued development and reliability of this vital infrastructure. For more information about the League of Entropy and drand, please visit https://drand.love/loe About RandamuRandamu specializes in secure, unbiased, and publicly verifiable randomness solutions, offering tools such as conditional encryption, time-lock encryption, and off-chain compute capabilities. Randamu serves a diverse clientele, from L2 EVM networks to Web3 gaming and virtual reality studios. For more information about Randamu, please visit https://randa.mu

