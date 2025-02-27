Decision Lens Launches Rapid Government Efficiency Preparedness Pilot at No Cost

In as little as two weeks, agencies will be more prepared to defend their budgets, transparently discuss resource allocations, and maintain a continuous dialogue with the new administration.” — Josh Martin, Chief Strategy Officer - Decision Lens

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens, the leader in integrated planning software, today announced the launch of a no cost Efficiency Preparedness Pilot designed to help government agencies prepare for meaningful discussions with the new administration. This offering supports agencies as they navigate priorities around modernization, waste reduction, and mission-aligned budgeting. These capabilities will provide transparency and accountability in decision-making. The offering includes access to Decision Lens’ advanced planning capabilities, a proven decision framework, and support from expert success managers. Agencies can quickly establish a transparent process for conveying the impact of every dollar on the mission.

“In speaking with government agencies, it has become clear they often lack the modern tools, processes, or decision frameworks needed to quickly have meaningful, transparent discussions with DOGE landing teams,” said Josh Martin, Chief Strategy Officer at Decision Lens. “We recognize that traditional procurement processes can be too slow to address immediate needs. Our pilot offers an ‘easy button’ to support these critical conversations. In as little as two weeks, agencies will be more prepared to defend their budgets, transparently discuss resource allocations, and maintain a continuous dialogue with the new administration.”

Decision Lens’ software offers a data-driven prioritization framework that ensures mission-aligned resource allocation. These capabilities establish a common data language between agencies and DOGE, enabling clear, mission-focused discussions today while building a foundation for ongoing collaboration and budget preparation as the 2026, 2027, and 2028 fiscal years approach.

Already recognized as an industry leader, Decision Lens reinforces its commitment to government transformation with this new offering. The platform features purpose-built capabilities such as an intake engine to eliminate manual tasks, a decision science-based data framework, and AI-driven scenario planning that analyzes thousands of potential outcomes—empowering agencies to optimize every dollar toward achieving their mission.

Interested agencies can apply for the pilot at the Decision Lens website https://www.decisionlens.com/efficiency-ready or can email getefficient@decisionlens.com.

