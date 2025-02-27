Renew Financial Proudly Sponsors the 23rd Annual Broward Water Matters Day

Broward County's Proclamation Ceremony

This is Renew Financial’s second consecutive year sponsoring the event, highlighting their dedication to fostering resilient, sustainable communities.

Our mission is to empower homeowners with the necessary tools to invest in resilient, energy-efficient, and water-conserving home improvements.” — Leah Wiggs, Renew Financial's VP of Government Affairs

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renew Financial , a pioneer and leading provider of the residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing program, is proud to announce its role as a silver sponsor for the 23rd Annual Broward Water Matters Day . This marks Renew Financial’s second consecutive year as a sponsor of the event, reinforcing their commitment to building resilient, sustainable communities.The 23rd Annual Broward Water Matters Day will be held on Saturday, March 8th, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Tree Tops Park in Davie, FL. In recognition of their contributions, the Broward County Board of Commissioners presented a proclamation of appreciation to Renew Financial and other partners at the County Commission meeting on February 25th."Renew Financial is proud to continue supporting Broward Water Matters Day for the second year," said Leah Wiggs, VP of Government Affairs at Renew Financial. "Our mission is to empower homeowners with the necessary tools to invest in resilient, energy-efficient, and water-conserving home improvements. Our partnership with Water Matters Day underscores our dedication to creating sustainable communities and supporting initiatives that protect and conserve our natural resources."Water Matters Day will feature over 50 interactive educational exhibits and booths to teach visitors about water conservation techniques, smart irrigation, and native landscaping. The event will also host a tree giveaway, a compost giveaway, food trucks, children's activities, and more.As a leader in driving environmental and community-focused change, Renew Financial is committed to promoting sustainability through its residential PACE financing program. Renew Financial has funded over $1.9 billion in PACE projects, resulting in the reduction of over 2 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions—equivalent to taking over 431,000 cars off the road. These projects have also saved more than 2.7 billion gallons of water and contributed to the creation of nearly 27,000 local jobs.PACE financing makes it easier for homeowners to finance critical improvements, including energy efficiency upgrades and hurricane protection measures. With competitive fixed rates, long repayment terms, and no upfront payments, PACE financing allows property owners to enhance their homes’ resilience while protecting their savings.About Renew FinancialRenew Financial Group LLC (Renew Financial) is a leading residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing provider in Florida and California. Focusing on community impacts, Renew Financial is committed to driving resiliency and environmentally beneficial projects through the residential PACE program. Renew Financial is a trademark of Renew Financial Holdings, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.