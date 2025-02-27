OCEAN ICON, DR. SYLVIA EARLE TO HEADLINE FUTURE WAVEMAKERS STEM COMPETITION FOR KIDS IN WEST PALM BEACH

2024 Competition Finalist Availa, presenting on stage to judges. Left to right: Dr. Wallace J. Nichols, Carlee Jackson, Jack Lighton, Gabrielle Raymond McGee, Dr. Sylvia Earle, Availa.

$10,000 Education Grant to Be Awarded to School/Organization with Most Active Participation

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Wavemakers, a transformative STEM competition empowering young innovators to explore environmental education and ocean conservation, is now open for Florida students ages 4–18. This year’s competition will culminate in a thrilling “friendly shark tank” pitch event featuring world-renowned oceanographer, National Geographic’s Explorer-at-Large, and Library of Congress “Living Legend” Dr. Sylvia Earle, who will serve as a friendly shark judge. The first 100 Florida teachers that submit five videos or more will receive a $100 gift card for school supplies.

The public is also invited to attend a kid-friendly ocean event at the Manatee Lagoon on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.

Future Wavemakers STEM Competition: Inspiring the Next Generation of Ocean Advocates

Future Wavemakers provides students with an extraordinary opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions for ocean and wildlife conservation. Participants are encouraged to submit video entries presenting their ideas by April 2, 2025. The top 12 finalists (ages 7–18) will pitch their projects in front of an esteemed panel of Shark Judges, including Dr. Sylvia Earle, at the Future Wavemakers Kids Summit on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at the FP&L’s Manatee Lagoon.

$10,000 Education Grant & $5,000 Student Scholarship

Wavemakers is proud to support STEM education by awarding a $10,000 education grant to the school/organization demonstrating the most active participation in the competition. Additionally, the top student will receive a $5,000 scholarship to further their STEM and ocean education endeavors.

Wave Makers Ocean Symposium & Champions for Conservation Events:

• Wavemakers Kids Summit

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.

Location: FP&L’s Manatee Lagoon, West Palm Beach, FL

Details: Interactive activities for kids and guest speakers on ocean conservation.

• Wavemakers Champions for Conservation Symposium for Adults

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025 at 9:30 a.m.

Location: FP&L Manatee Lagoon, West Palm Beach, FL

Details: A thought-provoking discussion with leading conservationists and innovators.

• Champions for Conservation Cocktail Party

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Palm Beach, FL

Details: A fundraising event featuring ocean conservation leaders, including a keynote by Dr. Sylvia Earle.

Meet the Shark Judges:

Joining Dr. Sylvia Earle on the panel of Shark Judges are:

• John Sculley – Former CEO of Apple

• Luca Martinez – Conservation Film Maker

• Gabrielle Raymond McGee – Author and Founder of Wavemakers

About Wavemakers Powered by Livingston’s Way 501(c)(3)

Wavemakers is a groundbreaking initiative powered by Livingston’s Way, a South Florida-based 501(c)(3) organization. Committed to empowering individuals through education, media, and transformative opportunities, Wavemakers seeks to ignite curiosity, foster creativity, and inspire leadership in ocean conservation. Through the STEM Competition and Ocean Symposiums, Wavemakers provides young changemakers with the tools and support to tackle some of the planet’s most pressing environmental challenges.

About Dr. Sylvia Earle

Dr. Sylvia Earle is the President and Chairman of Mission Blue, an Explorer in Residence at National Geographic, and the Founder of Deep Ocean Exploration and Research Inc. (DOER). With over 100 expeditions and 7,500 hours spent underwater, she has authored more than 225 publications and received over 100 international awards, including Time Magazine’s Hero for the Planet and the National Geographic Hubbard Medal. She is the subject of the Emmy® Award-winning Netflix documentary Mission Blue.

How to Enter the Future Wavemakers STEM Competition:

Students can submit their video entries by April 2, 2025. Teachers, parents, or guardians may assist with submissions. For details on entering, visit https://futurewavemakers.org/competition/

Get Involved:

For more information about participation, sponsorship, or attending the Wavemakers events, visit FutureWavemakers.org or contact info@FutureWavemakers.org

