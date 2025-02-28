Submit Release
TAC Aquatics Announces Free Tryouts for TAC Titans Pre-Competitive Swim Team

We are committed to developing strong, confident swimmers who are ready to take on new challenges. These free tryouts are a great way for swimmers to experience our coaching.”
— Director of Aquatics

TORONTO, CANADA, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAC Aquatics is excited to announce free tryouts for the TAC Titans Pre-Competitive Swim Team, taking place on March 15th and March 22nd. These tryouts provide young swimmers with the opportunity to take the next step in their swimming journey and join a program designed to build confidence, endurance, and competitive skills.

The TAC Titans Pre-Competitive Program bridges the gap between swim lessons and competitive swimming, offering structured training sessions focused on stroke development, speed, endurance, and race strategies. Led by experienced and certified coaches, the program is perfect for swimmers looking to refine their skills in a motivating and supportive environment.


Tryout Details:
📅 Dates: March 15th & March 22nd
📍 Location: Glenview Sr. P.S.
🕒 Time: 5 PM to 6 PM
🎯 Who Can Attend? Swimmers looking to transition from lessons to a structured training program

Limited spots are available, and pre-registration is required. To secure a spot, visit us here

For more information about the TAC Titans Pre-Competitive Swim Program, visit our website or give us a call.

About TAC Aquatics
TAC Aquatics is dedicated to providing high-quality swim instruction, training, and certification programs. From beginner swim lessons to competitive training, TAC Aquatics fosters a passion for swimming while prioritizing safety, technique, and personal growth in the water.

Maria Graca
TAC Sports, Aquatics & Education
+1 416-627-1092
