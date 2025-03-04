Appraisal Institute Partners with Crexi to Expand Commercial Real Estate Data Access

The Appraisal Institute has partnered with Crexi to provide AI members with discounted access to its extensive commercial real estate data

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Appraisal Institute, the nation’s largest professional association of real estate appraisers, has partnered with Commercial Real Estate Exchange, Inc. (Crexi), a leading commercial real estate marketplace and data platform, to provide AI members with discounted access to its extensive commercial real estate data, including verified sales comparables and market reports.Access to high-quality, reliable data is critical to the credibility of an appraiser’s work. However, there are relatively few comprehensive commercial real estate data providers in the marketplace. By partnering with Crexi, the Appraisal Institute is helping commercial appraisers gain access to another robust data source, creating efficiencies in the valuation process and enhancing their ability to produce well-supported appraisals.Through this partnership, AI members can leverage Crexi Intelligence, the platform’s premium data solution, to access verified commercial property sales comparables, analyze market trends, and generate comprehensive market reports. These resources will help appraisers strengthen their valuation work with up-to-date transaction data and actionable market insights.“This agreement with Crexi aligns with our mission to equip AI members with the best tools and resources available to appraisal professionals,” said Paula K. Konikoff, JD, MAI, AI-GRS, 2025 President of the Appraisal Institute. “Having access to Crexi’s extensive commercial sales data and market reports is another step in ensuring appraisers have the critical information they need to deliver high-quality, well-supported valuations.”“We’re excited to partner with the Appraisal Institute to support its members with the commercial real estate data they rely on,” said Mike DeGiorgio, Founder and CEO of Crexi. “This partnership underscores Crexi’s commitment to empowering appraisers with accurate, real-time insights that enhance their valuation and analysis capabilities.”AI members will receive a 20% discount on any Crexi Intelligence subscription, making it more cost-effective to access the critical commercial real estate data needed for high-quality valuation work.For more information on Crexi Intelligence visit https://www.crexi.com/intelligence . For more information on the Appraisal Institute visit https://www.appraisalinstitute.org/why-join

