Partner Real Estate Stands with Families Impacted by Eaton Canyon and Palisades Wildfires

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partner Real Estate proudly supported families affected by the Eaton Canyon and Palisades wildfires during a benefit show held on Saturday, February 22, 2025. In partnership with SoCal Indo—a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization—the event united community members in a shared mission of hope and recovery.

The benefit show was hosted at The Avio, 1557 W Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92802, from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Attendees were treated to an inspiring day of live music featuring energetic performances by KIA, Kool Breezzz Band, and D'Uncles Band, along with special sets from DJ Peter K. In addition to the live music, guests enjoyed delicious Indonesian cuisine and had the opportunity to win fantastic prizes in an exciting raffle, with all proceeds directed to support families impacted by the wildfires.

“Partner Real Estate is dedicated to uplifting our community during challenging times. This event not only helped raise vital funds but also brought us together in a powerful display of solidarity and resilience,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Partner Real Estate.

This memorable day of music, food, and community spirit highlighted the strength and generosity of those involved. Partner Real Estate and SoCal Indo remain committed to making a lasting difference in the lives of wildfire-impacted families, reinforcing the importance of community support and unity.

For further information, please contact: http://www.Partner.RealEstate

About Partner Real Estate
Partner Real Estate is dedicated to revolutionizing the real estate industry by empowering agents, elevating customer experiences, and providing unwavering support. Our community-focused initiatives underscore our commitment to making a positive impact both in business and in the lives of those we serve.

You just read:

About

Partner Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage committed to a simple yet powerful mission: Clients First. This guiding principle shapes every interaction, ensuring that clients remain at the center of every transaction. By providing expert guidance at each stage of the real estate process, Partner Real Estate empowers clients to make informed decisions while staying in control of their journey. Beyond transactions, Partner Real Estate fosters lasting relationships through personalized touches like holiday cards, engaging contests, and a focus on creating a positive, enjoyable experience. This dedication to excellence drives clients to return and recommend Partner Real Estate to their family and friends daily. The “Clients First” philosophy simplifies and elevates every interaction, supported by three foundational pillars: 1. Honesty 2. Competence 3. Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Adopt a Self-Employed Mentality 10. Zero Tolerance for Gossip At Partner Real Estate, we are more than a brokerage — we are your partner in building dreams, achieving goals, and delivering exceptional experiences.

Partner Real Estate

