Partner Real Estate Stands with Families Impacted by Eaton Canyon and Palisades Wildfires
EINPresswire.com/ -- Partner Real Estate proudly supported families affected by the Eaton Canyon and Palisades wildfires during a benefit show held on Saturday, February 22, 2025. In partnership with SoCal Indo—a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization—the event united community members in a shared mission of hope and recovery.
The benefit show was hosted at The Avio, 1557 W Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92802, from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Attendees were treated to an inspiring day of live music featuring energetic performances by KIA, Kool Breezzz Band, and D'Uncles Band, along with special sets from DJ Peter K. In addition to the live music, guests enjoyed delicious Indonesian cuisine and had the opportunity to win fantastic prizes in an exciting raffle, with all proceeds directed to support families impacted by the wildfires.
“Partner Real Estate is dedicated to uplifting our community during challenging times. This event not only helped raise vital funds but also brought us together in a powerful display of solidarity and resilience,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Partner Real Estate.
This memorable day of music, food, and community spirit highlighted the strength and generosity of those involved. Partner Real Estate and SoCal Indo remain committed to making a lasting difference in the lives of wildfire-impacted families, reinforcing the importance of community support and unity.
For further information, please contact: http://www.Partner.RealEstate
About Partner Real Estate
Partner Real Estate is dedicated to revolutionizing the real estate industry by empowering agents, elevating customer experiences, and providing unwavering support. Our community-focused initiatives underscore our commitment to making a positive impact both in business and in the lives of those we serve.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Partner Real Estate
+1 626-789-0159
rudy@partner.realestate
Uniting for a Cause: Benefit Concert for Wildfire Victims | Partner Real Estate x SoCal Indo
