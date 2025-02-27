SaudiHost Trade Show Debuts to Meet Surging Demand in the Kingdom’s Booming Foodservice Market

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- dmg events & KAOUN, the organizers behind the Middle East and North Africa’s (MENA) largest hospitality and foodservice equipment exhibitions, like GulfHost, Saudifood, INDEX, The Hotel Show Dubai, and more are bringing SaudiHost to the Kingdom for the first time. The show will debut as part of the Hotel & Hospitality Expo Saudi Arabia, set to run on 8–10 April 2025 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre.SaudiHost will showcase a diverse range of foodservice and hospitality solutions across five product sectors: Front of house, back of house, smallware, tableware and furnishings, and beverage equipment. Over 50 exhibitors from countries across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East will display the latest sector innovations and designs from state-of-the-art kitchen equipment and buffet-ware, to POS technology, exquisite tableware, and innovative drinks dispensing equipment. SaudiHost is tailored to the needs of fine dining and quick-service restaurants, cloud kitchens, catering services, and hotels, making it a must-attend for industry professionals.With Saudi Arabia’s foodservice market projected to grow from US$27.18 billion currently to US$42.48bn by 2029, the demand for advanced kitchen equipment and technology has never been greater. SaudiHost 2025 will be a dedicated platform for international and regional suppliers to connect with top decision-makers from hotels, restaurants, coffee chains, catering companies, and cloud kitchens.With the Kingdom building a global tourism base with a huge influx of hotels and giga-projects, Saudi Arabia’s foodservice sector is undergoing a major transformation, fuelled by a rising population, evolving dining habits, and a surge in international investment.With more than 8,000 qualified buyers expected to attend, Hotel & Hospitality Expo and SaudiHost represent unmatched business potential. Attendees will be able to get insights into the Saudi industry through expert-led industry discussions, have access to key buyers in business matching sessions, and experience live demonstrations of cutting-edge kitchen technology. Some key exhibitors include: RAK Porcelain, Chalhoub, BAAL, Port Store, Egyptian Porcelain, and Palatino.“SaudiHost is more than just an exhibition; it’s a strategic entry point into one of the world’s fastest-growing foodservice and hospitality markets,” said Jasmeet Bakshi, Vice President, Design and Hospitality at dmg events. “As the Kingdom continues its rapid development, we’re excited to bring together global and local industry leaders to showcase the latest innovations, forge business partnerships, engage directly with influential buyers in the Kingdom’s thriving foodservice industry, and shape the future of hospitality and foodservice in Saudi Arabia.”For more information: https://www.thehotelshowsaudiarabia.com/

