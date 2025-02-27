Raincoat Roofing Systems' Angel Arroyo Honored with NRCA Roofing Alliance's 2025 MVP Best of the Best Award

Angel Arroyo Honored with NRCA Roofing Alliance's 2025 MVP Best of the Best Award Jeff Suess, Eric Suess, Angel Arroyo(MVP) and Matt Baker of Raincoat Roofing Raincoat Roofing www.raincoatroofing.com

The MVP award marks the second win for Raincoat Roofing Systems at the 2025 International Roofing Expo (IRE) Conference.

I am humbled and grateful to have the opportunity to work with him, and I am so happy that the greatness that he possesses was seen and chosen by his peers within the industry.” — Jeff Suess, , President and Owner of Raincoat Roofing Systems

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raincoat Roofing Systems is proud to announce that Angel Arroyo, a dedicated superintendent with the company, has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Most Valuable Player (MVP) Best of the Best Award by the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA) Roofing Alliance. The award was presented during the NRCA's Industry Awards and Reception at the International Roofing Expo (IRE) on February 20, 2025.The MVP Awards program recognizes outstanding roofing professionals who demonstrate exceptional performance, leadership, and community involvement. Angel Arroyo, with over 4 decades of industry experience, has been acknowledged for his unwavering commitment to excellence, problem-solving skills, and mentorship within Raincoat Roofing Systems When asked how he felt upon realizing he had won, Angel humbly shared:"Honored… shocked, nervous. I was not expecting to win. I thought for sure that one of the other two amazing nominees won. It's a wonderful feeling. I am beyond honored and grateful. This is a win not just for me but for our team, for Raincoat."Jeff Suess, President and Owner of Raincoat Roofing Systems, expressed his admiration for Arroyo’s dedication:"I am humbled and grateful to have the opportunity to work with him, and I am so happy that the greatness that he possesses was seen and chosen by his peers within the industry."Angel has been a cornerstone of Raincoat Roofing for nearly four decades, leading by example and inspiring those around him. His technical expertise and leadership have made a lasting impact on the company and the industry."I think sometimes working with someone like Angel, you take for granted his acquired skills and positive attitude. I truly believe he is one of a kind, and we are so very happy and proud to have him at Raincoat for the last 37 years," Suess continued.Beyond his technical abilities, Angel is known for his mentorship and ability to bring out the best in his team. Martin Landa, a foreman who has worked alongside Angel for decades, reflected on their longstanding relationship:"We’ve worked together for 35 years, but I’ve known him for more than 45—since we were kids. Angel has always been a great leader and motivator and strives to be the best in everything he does. We all look to him as a leader and congratulate him on his award. Thanks for being part of the Raincoat family, and congratulations again."At Raincoat Roofing Systems, innovation and perseverance are core company values. Angel embodies these values through his determination and problem-solving mindset."One of Raincoat's core values is 'always willing to try,' and I believe that derives from Angel's skill sets that he has acquired over the last 30 years," said Suess. "Angel’s positive attitude also helps us achieve what most people perceive as unachievable. He has an unlimited number of arrows in his quiver that makes the core value 'always willing to try' achievable."An Industry-Leading AchievementThe NRCA Roofing Alliance's MVP Awards celebrate workers who are outstanding employees within their companies and recognize them for their performance outside the workplace, such as their charitable deeds, community involvement, and unwavering dedication to helping others. The Best of the Best Award, co-sponsored by Professional Roofing magazine and OMG Roofing Products Inc., is a distinguished honor awarded to one MVP winner annually.This accolade marks the second win for Raincoat Roofing Systems at the 2025 International Roofing Expo (IRE) Conference, as the company also took home the Rising Star Award—an achievement no other company has ever accomplished in the same year. Raincoat Roofing Systems' historic dual win further solidifies its reputation as an industry leader, committed to developing top-tier talent and fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and teamwork.This morning, Angel and the Raincoat Roofing staff were interviewed by Krista from Professional Roofing Magazine. The article featuring Angel’s win will be published in the spring issue.For more information about Raincoat Roofing Systems and their commitment to excellence, please visit www.raincoatroofing.com

