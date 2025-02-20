Raincoat Roofing’s Sarah Sutton-Shouse Honored with NWIR Rising Star Award

Raincoat Roofing's, Sarah Sutton-Shouse, awarded 2025 NWIR Rising Star Award Raincoat Roofing Chicago Sarah Sutton-Shouse of Raincoat Roofing

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raincoat Roofing proudly announces that Sarah Sutton-Shouse, Service Manager, has been named the recipient of the prestigious 2025 National Women in Roofing ( NWIR ) Rising Star Award. This award recognizes outstanding professionals with less than 10 years of roofing industry experience who exhibit exceptional leadership, innovation, and inspiration within the field.Sarah was honored with the award by Amanda Veinott, owner and founder of Maven Roofing & Exteriors and 2024 Rising Star winner, at this year’s NWIR Awards Ceremony. Veinott praised Sarah’s unwavering dedication to fostering education, mentorship, and philanthropy in the roofing industry.“Her impact on the roofing industry, her community, and NWIR reflects her commitment to creating opportunities for women and advocating for diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Veinott.Since joining Raincoat Roofing in 2019, Sarah has demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to the roofing industry. She actively serves on the Chicago Women in Roofing (CWIR) Committee for the Chicago Roofing Contractors Association (CRCA), participates in service manager roundtables, and engages in peer group collaborations that drive innovation and best practices in roofing service departments. Her commitment to professional development is evident through her completion of advanced roofing courses and her ongoing pursuit of educational excellence.“Sarah’s passion for roofing and her tireless efforts to support women in the industry make her an invaluable leader at Raincoat Roofing,” said Eric Suess, Raincoat Roof Maintenance President. “Sarah has forever changed Raincoat and become a rockstar in the industry and a true member of the Raincoat family. She embodies the core values we believe in and loves the industry and will be a force for many years to come.”Sarah’s contributions extend beyond the workplace. She is a founding leader and chair of the NWIR Illinois Council, where she has been instrumental in expanding NWIR’s presence in Chicago and forging connections with major organizations like the NRCA and CRCA. Under her leadership, the NWIR Illinois Council has organized impactful philanthropic initiatives, including the "Build a Bag" drive for Ronald McDonald House and the "Pack the Pantry" initiative for Almost Home Chicago.Additionally, Sarah has spearheaded Raincoat Roofing’s philanthropic efforts, leading charitable campaigns such as the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Bell Campaign and planning a Habitat for Humanity build in 2025. Her dedication to community service is further exemplified through her involvement in the Chicago Wolves’ Score for Charity program and numerous community outreach drives.Sarah’s exceptional contributions have not gone unnoticed. In 2022, she was honored with National Roofing Partners’ Spirit Award for her hard work, dedication, and positive impact on the industry. Her recent recognition as the NWIR Rising Star further solidifies her role as an industry leader and advocate for women in roofing and workforce diversity. In her acceptance speech, Sarah expressed gratitude to her colleagues, mentors, and the NWIR Illinois Council for their support. “I love all of you and thank you,” she said, acknowledging the encouragement she has received along her journey. “This award is not just about me—it’s about all the incredible women working to elevate the roofing industry every day.”“I am truly humbled and grateful for the nomination and win of the Rising Star Award. My true passion is empowering women and young girls, and I am proud to have this platform to be able to further that mission. As a mom and stepmom of three young girls, I feel it is my duty to set a strong example for them. Young girls, and boys, should know that they are capable and that your gender does not dictate your station. Glass ceilings are meant to be shattered, and I’m going to continue breaking glass until I see the equality that I truly believe in.” - Sarah Sutton-ShouseRaincoat Roofing congratulates Sarah on this well-deserved recognition and celebrates her achievements in advancing the roofing industry, supporting women in the field, and uplifting those around her.For more on the NWIR Awards and Sarah’s achievement, take a look at Roofing Contractor article here: https://www.roofingcontractor.com/articles/100495-nwir-names-rachel-garcia-as-2025-world-award-veteran-winner About Raincoat RoofingRaincoat Roofing is a leading roofing contractor based in Chicago, dedicated to providing high-quality roofing solutions and exceptional customer service. With a strong commitment to industry excellence, diversity, and community engagement, Raincoat Roofing continuously strives to set new standards in roofing innovation and leadership. The company proudly supports women in the roofing industry and actively promotes inclusivity and mentorship.

