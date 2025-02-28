March 3rd Through 9th is Divorce With Respect Week® in Santa Clara

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week® In the photo: Lauren Edwards with members of the Santa Clara City Council

Divorce professionals in the Santa Clara area are offering free virtual consultations for anyone interested in learning more about the divorce options.

SANTA CLARA , CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Santa Clara City Council has declared March 3-9 to be Divorce With Respect Weekin Santa Clara. Divorce With Respect Weekis an opportunity for anyone interested in learning more about options for divorce and how to stay out of court in their divorce process. Laruen Edwards received the proclamation at the February 25 council meeting on behalf of Collaborative Practice Silicon Valley.In proclaiming it Divorce With Respect Week, Santa Clara residents are encouraged to get the support they need as they navigate through difficult moments like divorce. “I am truly appreciative to the City of Santa Clara for recognizing the importance of Divorce With Respect Weekand its impact on families,” said mental health professional and divorce coach Melissa Lenon. “This initiative is a vital opportunity for individuals to explore divorce options that prioritize respect, rather than conflict. By educating the community about the Collaborative Divorce process, we can help people move forward with dignity, ensuring the well-being of parents and children.”During Divorce With Respect Weekdivorce professionals in the Santa Clara area are offering free virtual consultations for anyone interested in learning more about the divorce options that are available to them. Divorce With Respect Weekis a nationwide initiative to inform people about the Collaborative Divorce process.Anyone interested in speaking to a divorce attorney, divorce financial expert, mental health professional or child specialist, during Divorce With Respect Weekcan visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a professional near them.

