Autoflow Announces Integration with TireConnect for a Seamless Tire Shopping Experience

Autoflow Announces Integration with TireConnect

With this integration, shops can give customers the convenience of browsing and purchasing tires through TireConnect, then effortlessly guide them into a seamless scheduling experience with Autoflow.” — Chan Patel-VP of Sales and Business Development at Autoflow

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoflow is excited to introduce its latest integration with TireConnect, now available for the Autoflow Online Scheduler.

TireConnect is the ultimate tire sales and procurement platform, serving over 17,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. It helps shops increase sales by displaying live inventory, providing instant quotes, and enabling seamless tire purchases both online and in-store. At the same time, it streamlines procurement by allowing shops to order from multiple suppliers through a single, easy-to-use platform.

This seamless connection enhances the customer experience by allowing them to select and purchase tires directly within the online scheduling process. It's a one-of-a-kind solution designed to boost convenience, improve workflow, and drive more sales for auto repair shops.

Chan Patel, VP of Sales and Business Development at Autoflow, stated, “At Autoflow, we are always looking for innovative ways to enhance the consumer experience. Our integration with TireConnect, a trusted and widely used solution among tire shops, does exactly that, and we’re excited to help our shared clients streamline operations and drive success. With this integration, auto shops can give customers the convenience of browsing and purchasing tires through TireConnect, then effortlessly guide them into a seamless scheduling experience with Autoflow.”

Watch the integration in action: https://youtu.be/O2ctapai5hI

How It Works:

1. Set Up a Job – Navigate to your Autoflow Scheduler Setup page and create a job.

2. Enable TireConnect – Toggle the TireConnect integration ON for that job.

3. Streamlined Scheduling – When a customer selects that job while booking an appointment, they can choose their tires directly within the process.

All order details seamlessly flow into Autoflow, appearing in the vehicle’s details section. Plus, Autoflow automatically syncs the year, make, and model from TireConnect, adding the vehicle to the customer’s profile—eliminating double data entry!

Get Started Today!

Are you an existing Autoflow and TireConnect user ready to activate this powerful integration? Simply reach out, and we’ll enable it for you.

For more details, visit: https://autoflow.com/help-center/training/other-integrations/tireconnect/

About Autoflow

Autoflow is a leading provider of digital workflow and communication solutions for the automotive industry, helping shops streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive business growth.

How Autoflow Helps Tire Shops:

- Seamless Digital Inspections – Increase transparency and trust with customers by providing detailed, visual vehicle inspections.

- Integrated Online Scheduling – Allow customers to book appointments 24/7, now enhanced with TireConnect integration for real-time tire selection.

- Faster Approvals & Communication – Use two-way texting to quickly get service approvals, send updates, and provide a better customer experience.

- Workflow & Bay Management – Optimize technician workload and track vehicles in real time for improved efficiency.

- Automated Follow-Ups & Reviews – Drive more repeat business and increase Google reviews with built-in reminders and post-service follow-ups.

- Eliminate Double Data Entry – Autoflow seamlessly syncs vehicle details from TireConnect, saving time and reducing errors.

