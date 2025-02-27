From Microphone to Movement: How a Small Podcast United a Community and Raised $20,000 for a Local Family

The Discovering Grayslake Bachelor Auction raised over $20,000 for an area family Discovering Grayslake is a popular Lake County, IL podcast

The 2nd Annual Bachelor Auction was an unforgettable night of entertainment which generated $20,000 to support the Diaz family

This event proved that a podcast can be more than just stories—it can be a movement. The Diaz family now knows they have a community behind them, and that’s priceless.” — Dave Woll, Discovering Grayslake

GRAYSLAKE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just two years ago, Discovering Grayslake was nothing more than a small local podcast with a simple mission: to shine a spotlight on the people, businesses, and organizations that make Grayslake special. Host David Woll started with a microphone, a vision, and a passion for storytelling. What he didn’t expect was that his podcast would evolve into a powerful force for community engagement, support, and impact.Fast forward to February 15, 2025, and Discovering Grayslake has done more than just tell stories—it has changed lives. The 2nd Annual Bachelor Auction, held at First Draft, was not only an unforgettable night of entertainment but also a remarkable fundraising success, bringing in an astounding $20,000 to support the Diaz family, a local family facing unexpected hardships.What started as a fun, lighthearted event quickly turned into something much bigger. The bachelors, a mix of local business owners, first responders, teachers, and community members, took the stage with exciting date packages, from luxurious dinners to adventurous outings.The audience came ready to bid, and the energy in the room was electric. Bidding wars erupted, creating an atmosphere of excitement and generosity. The highlight of the evening? A sports-lover’s dream package featuring premium Chicago Cubs tickets, an autographed Chicago Bears jersey, and exclusive baseball memorabilia—which soared to an incredible $6,000 bid, making it the highest-selling package of the night.“The level of support we saw tonight was truly overwhelming,” said David Woll, host of Discovering Grayslake. “To see the community come together like this, not just to have a great time, but to make a real impact, is exactly why we started this event. This isn’t just about fundraising; it’s about showing up for each other.”The success of this event would not have been possible without the generous support of the sponsors, whose commitment to the community helped bring this vision to life. Discovering Grayslake founder Dave Woll gives a huge thank you to:Gold Sponsors:Grayslake Rehabilitation, Physical Therapy, & WellnessRight at Home Northern Lake CountyJPV FinancialNoote Partners x Compass Real EstateJodi Cinq-Mars, RealtorThe Vine - Grayslake, ILCahill Heating, Cooling, Electric, Plumbing & SewerBBQ’d ProductionsThe SweatshopGrayslake Orthodontic Specialists of Lake County The Loop Marketing Inc. - Grayslake Website Design and MarketingPhotobooth Sponsors:Nano Engdahl, Realtor – Baird & Warner Lake CountyMona RaeTheir support, generosity, and belief in community-driven impact helped make this night a resounding success!The night was a testament to the power of connection. What started as a small-town podcast has now become a platform that brings people together in meaningful ways—not just to inform, but to inspire action.“This event proved that a podcast can be more than just stories—it can be a movement,” said Woll. “The Diaz family now knows they have a community behind them, and that’s priceless.”With the overwhelming success of this year’s event, Discovering Grayslake is already planning for an even bigger Bachelor Auction in 2026. But the impact doesn’t stop here - donations are still being accepted for those who want to continue supporting the Diaz family.-----------------For media inquiries, contact Elijah Litscher with The Loop Marketing at (312) 569-9449

