National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation Publishes Comprehensive Listing of Cancer-Related Public Speakers

The NCSD Speakers Bureau Roster features nearly 250 public speakers, celebrities, cancer survivors, and medical professionals eligible to speak at your event.

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation has recently published an extensive listing of compelling public speakers qualified to speak on cancer-related topics for National Cancer Survivors Day® 2025 celebrations.

National Cancer Survivors Day® is an annual Celebration of Life held on the first Sunday in June. The 2025 celebration will be held on June 1. On this day, thousands worldwide will gather to honor those living with a history of cancer, raise awareness of the ongoing challenges these cancer survivors face because of their disease, and – most importantly – celebrate life.

The NCSD Speakers Bureau Roster includes detailed booking information for nearly 250 public speakers, celebrities, cancer survivors, and medical professionals who are available for in-person and virtual National Cancer Survivors Day® events, as well as other cancer-related programs held throughout the year.

Notable public speakers listed in the 2025 NCSD Speakers Bureau Roster include:

– Wendy Harpham, MD – Board-certified physician, author, and lymphoma survivor

– Ethan Zohn – Survivor winner, television and event host, spokesperson, and Hodgkin lymphoma survivor

– Jason Tharp – Founder of the Beyond Hope Project, author, illustrator, and glioblastoma survivor

– Guerdy Abraira – Wedding planner and breast cancer survivor

“Your guest speaker will set the tone for your National Cancer Survivors Day® celebration,” says an NCSD Foundation spokesperson. “Choosing the right type of public speaker is crucial for your event's success. Our Speakers Bureau Roster can help guide you in that process.”

The NCSD Speakers Bureau Roster will be available free of charge to all cancer-related organizations, support groups, hospitals, treatment centers, and individuals who are holding registered National Cancer Survivors Day® events in their local communities. The NCSD Foundation encourages organizations and individuals planning NCSD events for Sunday, June 1, 2025, to register their event online at ncsd.org/register.

Registering with the Foundation is the only way to gain access to the exclusive NCSD Speakers Bureau Roster. There is no cost or obligation to register.

National Cancer Survivors Day® 2025 is supported nationally by Coping® with Cancer, GlaxoSmithKline, Immunocore, Incyte, Labcorp, Novocure, and Springworks Therapeutics.

About the Foundation

The nonprofit National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation offers free guidance, education, and support to hundreds of hospitals, support groups, and other cancer-related organizations that host National Cancer Survivors Day® events in their communities. The Foundation’s primary mission is to bring awareness to the issues of cancer survivorship as a means to better the quality of life for cancer survivors.

About National Cancer Survivors Day®

National Cancer Survivors Day® is a poignant, inspiring Celebration of Life led by the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation. It is also a call to action for further research, more resources, and increased public awareness to improve the lives of cancer survivors.

Held annually on the first Sunday in June, NCSD sees thousands gather across the globe to honor cancer survivors and to show the world that life after a cancer diagnosis can be beautiful, meaningful, and triumphant. This day gives people living with a history of cancer an opportunity to connect with each other, celebrate milestones, and share their personal stories of facing cancer. What began as a small grassroots survivorship movement in 1987 is now one of the largest cancer survivor celebrations in the world.

It is also a day to draw attention to the ongoing challenges cancer survivors face. As the number of cancer survivors continues to increase, it’s becoming ever more important that we address the long-term effects of cancer survivorship. Because cancer survivors deserve the best quality of life possible after facing this life-threatening disease.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.