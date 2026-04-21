Romano’s Macaroni Grill in Akron, OH Closed. Contents Up For Auction

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One of Ohio’s Last Romano’s Macaroni Grill Locations Has Closed Its Doors and is Selling Everything in an Online Auction Ending April 22nd, 2026.

This is a chance for the general public to purchase a piece of this longtime neighborhood staple” — Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Romano’s Macaroni Grill , a longtime Akron Ohio favorite Italian eatery, has made the difficult decision to close its doors for good. The Akron location at 41 Springside Drive stood for years as a cornerstone of the Montrose shopping district, serving as a primary destination for Italian dining in the Fairlawn area. Established during the height of the brand’s national expansion, the restaurant became well-known for its signature open concept kitchen, white paper tablecloths adorned with crayon drawings, and its distinct Mediterranean-style architecture.Through a total liquidation event hosted on LocalAuctions.com , the public is invited to bid on everything that made this location a staple of the local culinary scene. This is a rare, entire facility liquidation where every piece of professional equipment and restaurant décor is being auctioned off to the general public. Bidding has already begun on over 230 lots, ranging from high-end industrial kitchen equipment like cooktops and stainless steel prep stations to the very tables and chairs where Akron families gathered for decades. Even the iconic lighted signage that guided hungry patrons is being sold to the highest bidder, alongside professional-grade espresso machines, bar equipment, and a massive inventory of smallwares.For local restaurant owners, it is a chance to acquire commercial restaurant equipment at a fraction of its retail value, with all items starting at just five dollars. For others, it is an opportunity to own a tangible piece of the restaurant's history before the building is gutted for its next tenant. “This isn't just a sale; it’s the parting-out of a landmark,” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com. “This is a chance for the general public to purchase a piece of this longtime neighborhood staple.”Interested bidders are encouraged to view the online only auction on the LocalAuctions.com website . Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age and registration is free. Each item has a $5 opening bid and everything must be sold and removed from the facility by Friday 4/24/26.Bidding is taking place now through Wednesday April 22nd at 1 p.m. EDT. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Wednesday 4/22/26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Romano’s Macaroni Grill is located at 41 Springside Dr. Akron, OH 44333. Winning bidders must pick up and remove their items on Thursday 4/23/26 and Friday 4/24/26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information and to view the auction items, visit the Local Auctions Website at: https://online.localauctions.com/auction/23952/bidgallery/

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