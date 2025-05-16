Pyramid Pipe & Supply in Canoga Park is Closing Its Doors, Liquidating Assets

Pyramid Pipe Inside Pyramid Pipe Outside Pyramid Pipe Logo The LocalAuctions.com Logo

Long Time California Plumbing Distributor, Pyramid Pipe & Supply, Has Ceased Operations and is Liquidating All Assets via an Online Auction on LocalAuctions.com

This is an amazing opportunity for anyone who is in the plumbing industry or anyone simply looking for home improvement supplies at a discounted price” — Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com

CANOGA PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Established in 1962, Pyramid Pipe & Supply is a large distributor for the plumbing industry offering over 17,000 parts for 161 brand-name plumbing manufacturers. Pyramid Pipe & Supply Co is one of the top suppliers for all plumbing and building material needs for both commercial or residential clients and customers. The company stocks a wide range of plumbing supplies, drainage products, water heaters, shower systems, kitchen and bathroom accessories, tools, parts, piping material and much more.Pyramid Pipe & Supply Co has made the difficult decision to cease operations and to liquidate its remaining inventory and business assets at their Canoga Park facility. They are now offering these assets for sale to former customers, business owners and the general public alike by conducting several online liquidation auctions on LocalAuctions.com . “This is an amazing opportunity for anyone who is in the plumbing industry or anyone simply looking for home improvement supplies at a discounted price” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com.Interested bidders are encouraged to view the online only auctions on the LocalAuctions.com website. Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age and registration to participate in the sale is free. Each item has a $5 opening bid, and everything must be sold and removed from the facility by the end of the liquidation process.Pyramid Pipe & Supply Co. is holding a five-part online auction with bidding open now through June 4th. The first auction, Part 1, will end on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 12 PM. There will be several more auctions ending throughout the two-week liquidation process and will conclude with Part 5 on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 12 PM. Interested buyers can preview items in person on the closing dates of each auction from 9 AM to 12 PM at 7423 Deering Avenue, Canoga Park, CA 91303. Winning bidders must pick up their items on the designated dates and times. Visit https://localauctions.com/pyramid-pipe for more information and to view the auction items.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.