Joint Graduation for Lancaster County DUI Court and Lancaster County Adult Drug Court

On January 29, 2025, the Lancaster County DUI Court and the Lancaster County Adult Drug Court hosted a joint graduation ceremony and celebration. The event commemorated the successful completion of a rigorous program involving comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability for two graduates. Presiding over the ceremony were Judges Ryan Post, Darla Ideus, and John A. Colborn. This achievement is truly commendable, and we take great pride in honoring the graduates.

Adult Drug and DUI courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders. These courts utilize a specialized team process that functions within the existing state trial court structure. All problem-solving courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court’s goal is to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact:

Jordan Boies, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: (402)441-7777 Email: jordan.boies@nejudicial.gov