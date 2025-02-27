Expert Panelists Monique Baptiste, Gregg Bishop, Valerie Orellana, R.N., M.S., and Roy Castro, will discuss innovative new “trade school” approaches to workforce development

Alternative Trade School for People Facing Systemic Barriers

STRIVE HOSTS PANEL DISCUSSION AT SXSW EDU MARCH 3

WHAT: SXSW EDU panel discussion: Alternative Trade School for People Facing Systemic Barriers

WHEN: Monday, March 3, 2025, 1130 a.m. CST

WHERE: Austin Convention Center, Austin TX, Room 9AB

WHO:

• Monique Baptiste, STRIVE Chief Program Officer, Moderator

• Gregg Bishop, Executive Director, Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation Social Justice Fund

• Valerie Orellana, Vice President, Human Resources, Mount Sinai Health System

• Roy Castro, STRIVE graduate and co-chair of STRIVE’s board of directors, and Founder and CEO of Castro Ventures

WHY IT MATTERS:

• Traditional college is not viable or necessary for everyone; there are alternative education and career paths that also can lead to prosperity

• Particularly for people facing system barriers, including those who are justice-impacted, a program that provides comprehensive job training with wrap-around services, and collaborative employer partners, is the secret sauce to success

About STRIVE:

As one of the nation’s leading workforce development and career solutions, STRIVE offers tuition-free skills and job-readiness training, one-on-one support and lifetime personal coaching for people ready for a new start.

