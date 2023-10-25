STRIVE Names Monique Baptiste as Chief Program Officer

Monique Baptist, STRIVE Chief Program Officer

Ms. Baptiste brings over two decades of talent development and global philanthropy expertise to lead innovation and national growth of workforce programming

Monique is an extraordinary and inspiring social purpose leader who will contribute incredible insight and vision to STRIVE as we launch into this next stage of national expansion,” — Phil Weinberg, STRIVE President & CEO

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STRIVE, a national workforce development agency creating pathways to economic mobility and empowerment for people facing the toughest societal barriers to employment has today announced Monique Baptiste as inaugural Chief Program Officer. This new role was developed as part of STRIVE’s ambitious 10-year plan to further deepen and expand its life-changing programs in current and new locations, growing from serving 2,000 people per year to 10,000 by 2033.

Ms. Baptiste comes to STRIVE from JPMorgan Chase where she held key leadership roles in global philanthropy and the development of corporate talent diversity strategies firmwide. She helped launch a $350 million global investment in education and workforce training systems to promote economic opportunity and reduce labor market inequality and launched an award-winning Second Chance hiring initiative for justice-impacted individuals. Prior to her tenure with JPMorgan Chase, Ms. Baptiste served as VP of Programs of the Greater Newark Workforce Funders Collaborative at the Newark Alliance.

“I’m excited to be joining STRIVE at this pivotal time and am ready to hit the ground running. It’s been my life’s work to move the needle on economic equity by driving intentional, strategic approaches to helping people who have been failed by the system. Opening doors to opportunity is one of the most effective ways to implement change, and I look forward to building upon the phenomenal impact that STRIVE has in every community they enter,” says Monique Baptiste, STRIVE Chief Program Officer

Ms. Baptiste will lead all aspects of STRIVE’s national workforce programming, including program strategy and design, program support for STRIVE’s national network of sites, performance management and evidence-building. This role was developed on the heels of major investments from MacKenzie Scott, Ballmer Group and The Justice and Mobility Fund of Blue Meridian Partners.

“Monique is an extraordinary and inspiring social purpose leader who will contribute incredible insight and vision to STRIVE as we launch into this next stage of national expansion. Her expertise in creating high-performing workforce development and reentry employment initiatives and her ability to partner strategically and effectively in big, impactful ways is a perfect match for STRIVE as we drive toward new levels of innovation, impact and growth,” says Phil Weinberg, STRIVE President & CEO

Since 1984 STRIVE has helped over 85,000 graduates gain access to the training and support needed to build a career. Through STRIVE’s signature five pillar model of professional and occupational skills training with wrap around services, STRIVE helps people facing systemic barriers to quality employment get to good jobs with pathways to mobility and advancement. 92% of STRIVE students are BIPOC, 78% receive public services and 44% are justice impacted. Strong employer partnerships ensure STRIVE grads are equipped with the work-ready toolkit of skills, certifications and confidence hiring teams seek.

STRIVE was founded in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York City and operates regional sites in Atlanta and Birmingham and through 10 affiliate program partners across the country. STRIVE New Orleans was just announced to open in 2024. STRIVE celebrates an 80% graduation rate, 75% placement rate and a 70% retention rate.

STRIVE (www.strive.org) is a national workforce development leader that for nearly 40 years has successfully provided services to populations facing significant societal barriers to employment. STRIVE moves students into careers that lead to upward mobility and economic empowerment. Headquartered in East Harlem, New York and with operations in 14 locations, STRIVE has helped more than 85,000 individuals through employment programs geared toward adults of all ages including those with involvement in the justice system.

STRIVE Works