EmerVax to Make Debut Presentation at RNA Leaders Europe Congress 2025 in Basel Switzerland

Unveiling the Future of Circular RNA Vaccines with emxRNA™ Technology

Our technology—designed for superior stability, ease of transport and administration, and enhanced immune response—represents a paradigm shift in vaccine development” — Peter Weinstein, Co-Founder and CEO of EmerVax

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EmerVax , a pioneering developer of a proprietary circular RNA-based vaccine platform (emxRNA™), is set to present at the highly anticipated RNA Leaders Europe Congress 2025 on March 4 - 6, 2025, in Basel, Switzerland. This event marks Emervax’s debut on the global stage as they unveil their vaccine platform to leading investors, partners, and industry stakeholders.RNA Leaders Europe Congress 2025 is Europe’s premier conference for those working and developing RNA therapeutics. Building on a decade of success in Europe, the event provides a platform for companies like EmerVax to showcase transformative healthcare solutions.EmerVax’s presentation will highlight its proprietary emxRNA™ vaccine platform, which leverages cutting-edge circular RNA technology for enhanced stability, efficacy, and ease of administration. The emxRNA™ platform is designed to overcome key challenges in vaccine distribution by enabling superior thermostability and simplified administration methods. Peter Weinstein, PhD, JD, Co-Founder and CEO of EmerVax , stated, “This is a milestone moment for Emervax as we introduce our emxRNA™ platform to the global RNA vaccine and therapeutic community. Our technology—designed for superior stability, ease of transport and administration, and enhanced immune response—represents a paradigm shift in vaccine development.”For more information contact Peter Weinstein at peter@emervax.com.About EmerVax:EmerVax is a pioneering biotechnology company and a spin-out from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. The company is revolutionizing vaccine development with its proprietary emxRNA™ platform, a cutting-edge circular RNA technology that offers superior stability, longevity, and immune response compared to traditional and linear mRNA vaccines. EmerVax addresses critical challenges in vaccine delivery, including cold chain storage and distribution to underserved regions, through breakthrough innovations in genetic elements, purification methods, and thermostable nanoparticle formulations. Targeting high-growth markets in infectious diseases, cancer therapeutics, and autoimmune disorders, EmerVax is advancing RNA vaccines with strong support from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

