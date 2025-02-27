Dr. Erik Bean to Present Insightful Research on AI, Leadership, and Media Literacy at Global Conferences

Dr. Erik Bean, Professor of Practice, Ph.D. in Global Leadership, Indiana Tech, and Author of Bias Is All Around You: A Handbook for Inspecting Social Media & News Stories

Bias and Information Integrity Scholar to Speak at The Qualitative Report Conference and Synergizing Eco Interventions for Achieving SDGs Conference

As AI reshapes leadership and information integrity, responsible digital literacy is more critical than ever. My work focuses on equipping leaders with the tools to navigate this evolving landscape.” — Dr. Erik Bean, Professor of Practice, Indiana Tech

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence reshapes the way we interact with information, Dr. Erik Bean, a media literacy advocate and professor of practice in Indiana Tech’s Ph.D. in Global Leadership program, continues to drive the conversation on AI, leadership, and information integrity. Dr. Bean will be presenting two timely and relevant research studies at upcoming international conferences:• The 16th Annual Qualitative Report (TQR) Conference at Nova Southeastern University – Addressing bias assessment and media literacy, Dr. Bean will present research on how individuals assess bias, fallacies, and conflicts of interest in news and social media. This work builds on his award-winning nonprofit book, Bias Is All Around You : A Handbook for Inspecting Social Media & News Stories (biashandbook.com). Synergizing Eco Interventions for Achieving SDGs Conference at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (Kochi Campus – March 6, 2025) – Presenting “The Role of AI in Higher Education for Sustainability,” Dr. Bean will explore how AI is transforming leadership education, ethical considerations in academia, and the sustainability of AI-driven learning models. Read more about the conference here.Leveraging Media Literacy for a Changing WorldDr. Bean has been at the forefront of media literacy education, developing the KLEMP technique—a rhetorical analytical framework that complements CRAAP and SIFT for evaluating digital content as well as his work on the 7 categories of all information impartiality. His expertise has led to recognition in media outlets, including his feature in the Detroit JN (May 2024) alongside New York Times bestselling author Barbara McQuade, where they discussed misinformation and strategies to combat bias. He also has appeared on numerous podcasts including Richard Helppie's Common Bridge (Episode 126).AI, Leadership, and Ethical Decision-MakingAs a thought leader in AI and leadership, Dr. Bean has actively contributed to the discourse on AI's impact on leadership and ethics. In January 2025, he co-authored an article titled “Eavesdropping on UNESCO AI Policy, Leadership, and Ethics,” which will be published in the upcoming special AI symposium, “Whither AI? Leadership at the Crossroads of Innovation and Responsibility,” volume 18, issue 4 of Wiley's Journal of Leadership Studies. This publication underscores his commitment to exploring the ethical dimensions of AI in leadership contexts. Through his work in Indiana Tech’s Ph.D. in Global Leadership program, Dr. Bean continues to guide emerging scholars in responsible leadership, digital ethics, and research integrity.Interviews and Media OpportunitiesWith bias, misinformation, and AI’s role in leadership education becoming increasingly urgent topics, Dr. Bean is available for interviews to discuss:• The role of AI in shaping education, leadership, and sustainability• How media literacy can combat bias and misinformation in an AI-driven world• The seven sources of all information impartiality• How one's inner circle can affect their own biases and information selection• The KLEMP method and its importance for digital content evaluation• The future of AI-powered leadership decision-makingAbout Erik BeanDr. Erik Bean is a professor of practice in the Ph.D. in Global Leadership program at Indiana Tech and an internationally recognized media literacy scholar. His nonprofit book, Bias Is All Around You: A Handbook for Inspecting Social Media & News Stories, has been widely praised for its practical approach to information integrity. He is an appointed section editor for the Journal of Leadership Studies and spearheads media literacy initiatives, including his role as Michigan Chapter Leader for Media Literacy Now. Additionally, he is the founder of Healthy Mind Express, a Michigan-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on promoting mental health education.To learn more about Dr. Bean’s work, visit https://academics.indianatech.edu/faculty-member/erik-bean/ ### END ###

