Bias Is All Around You Award-Winning Handbook Complements National News Literacy Week: Jan. 23-27, 2023

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bias Is All Around You: A Handbook for Inspecting Social Media & News Stories helps readers separate fact from fiction in any published piece of information and in any format.In today’s digital age, the dangers of information bias have become clear: from political uprisings to the spread of misinformation to threats to our mental health, change is necessary to ensure responsible civil discourse and protect the sanctity of our society as a whole. With Bias Is All Around You: A Handbook for Inspecting Social Media & News Stories, author Erik Bean, Ed.D., presents a practical way to chart a new discourse, one that uses information wisely, with prudence, and goodwill. The book offers a thorough, multi-dimensional set of research-based tools and resources designed to teach readers not only what bias is and how to identify it, but how to inspect and interpret information more generally and engage with media responsibly, carefully, and, above all else, critically. In addition to its core subjects of bias and critical thinking, the book includes specific topics such as testing journalistic sources, understanding logical fallacies, and assessing literary style, all designed to help readers be more confident when using and sharing information.“Anyone can be a victim of misinformation regardless of their education and status. But everyone must use information wisely with prudence and goodwill before sharing and subscribing to it,” says author Erik Bean. With over 25 years' experience in higher and secondary education, Dr. Bean was awarded a First Place 2022 Henry Ford Innovation Nation award for his work on media literacy and information bias studies. As a sought-after speaker and multi-award-winning author, Dr. Bean has established himself as one of the foremost experts in media literacy, with an ultimate goal of helping people from all walks of life learn to separate facts from fiction in any piece of information. “The [book] was written to help people assess fake news, false narratives, and understand how algorithms affect much of the misinformation, click bait, and rumors bombarding them daily inside and outside of social media.”In the book, Dr. Bean adopts a thoughtful approach to developing information literacy that focuses on the effects of media bias on individuals, not just society at large. It is a deliberate, somewhat uncommon appeal to entice readers to do their due diligence at a time when such self-advocacy is crucial, and it resonates as intended. Furthermore, Bean manages to cover a rather comprehensive scope of interrelated topics in a way that situates readers to see the big picture; information and media literacy is about more than just identifying bias, though an inability to assess bias is arguably the most dangerous element of today’s media landscape. In addition to discussing the 7 sources of all bias information and how to spot them, the book also features a one-page Bias Assessment Form readers can use to rate the objectivity of virtually any source they encounter. With this, Dr. Bean makes clear his commitment to taking concepts that are otherwise kept just out of reach of ordinary citizens and making them accessible to all.Bias Is All Around You has been endorsed by well-renowned literary organizations. For example: and reviewers around the world.Kirkus Reviews“Bean provides readers with essential tools to assess the validity and bias of social media offerings and news reports…[this book is] a timely and valuable primer on how to assess sources.”Bias Is All Around You: A 2022 Nautilus Book Awards Silver Medallion Winner!Nautilus recognizes books that promote hope, instill wisdom, spiritual growth, and contribute to social causes. Over the years Nautilus winners have included Judy Collins, Deepak Chopra, M.D., Naomi Wolf, and Amy Goodman. This year, Bias Is All Around You: A Handbook for Inspecting Social Media & News Stories that earned a silver medallion in the young adult nonfiction category, was among other 2022 notables from other categories such as: Dr. Jane Goodall, Cicely Tyson, and Astronaut Nicole Stott.Midwest Book Review Unreservedly Recommends Bias Is All Around You!"We now live in the age of "Fake News" and the impact of Social Media spreading untruths, misconceptions, propaganda, and worse is only growing stronger and more pervasive with every passing year. The continuance and survival of our democracy relies on a competently informed public. This is why it is vital and unreservedly recommended that "Bias Is All Around You: A Handbook for Inspecting Social Media & News Stories" be included in every high school, community, college, and university library Media & Communications collection."Libraries are encouraged to purchase hardcover archival editions from Baker & Taylor or Ingram.In today’s media saturated society, Bias is All Around You is a must-read. Available for sale on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The book offers an invaluable opportunity to address your own critical thinking and protect yourself from the bias coming at you from every direction. Dr. Erik Bean, a Henry Ford Innovation Nation First Place 2022 Teacher for his work on media literacy studies, He has more than 25 years' experience in higher, secondary, and elementary education and holds a master's in journalism and a doctorate in education. He works with Media Literacy Now as its Michigan representative to require K-12 students lessons on information literacy.

Bias Is All Around You by Erik Bean, Ed.D. recipient of numerous2022 Gold & Silver Excellence in Literature Awards:2021 Publishers Weekly Booklife Prize, Quarter Finalist, Nonfiction2022 Nautilus Book Awards, Silver Medal, Young Adult Nonfiction2022 Readers' Favorite, Silver Medal, Writing/Publishing2022 American Writing Award, Gold Medal, Academic/Education