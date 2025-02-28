Bitcoin.com Strengthens DeFi Security with Smart Contract Audit from softstack

Bitcoin.com’s new farming contracts secured by softstack

FLENSBURG, SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN, GERMANY, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bitcoin.com, a leading digital asset ecosystem, has reinforced its smart contract security by partnering with softstack for an in-depth audit of its newest farming contracts, a key feature of the Verse ecosystem.The smart contract feature leverages Bitcoin.com's VERSE token to encourage user engagement through farming capabilities. Softstack’s audit focused on ensuring the robustness of this contract, identifying potential vulnerabilities, and providing actionable security enhancements. The audit, which included a combination of automated tests and in-depth manual analysis, revealed no critical or high-severity issues and only a handful of low-level issues, each of which Bitcoin.com has acknowledged or addressed.With this audit, softstack reaffirms its position as a trusted partner in Web3 security, dedicated to securing emerging decentralized technologies.About Bitcoin.comBitcoin.com is a digital ecosystem and secure self-custody platform where users can safely and easily interact with cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Established in 2015, Bitcoin.com introduces newcomers to crypto through accessible educational materials, timely and objective news, and intuitive self-custodial products, all promoting economic and financial freedom for all users. Via the variety of products offered in the Bitcoin.com ecosystem, anyone can buy, spend, trade, invest, earn, and stay up-to-date on cryptocurrency and the future of finance.About softstackSoftstack is a pioneering technology company dedicated to creating cutting-edge solutions in the Web3 space. Formerly known as Chainsulting, softstack has consistently worked on delivering innovative tools and services that facilitate the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Their projects are focused on enhancing user experiences, improving access to blockchain functionalities, and ensuring secure, seamless transactions across platforms. With a proven track record and partnerships with leading Web3 companies, softstack is uniquely positioned to lead the development of impactful solutions.Learn more about the audit findings → Read the full report on GitHub or visit softstack.io Explore Bitcoin.com’s DeFi ecosystem and start earning with VERSE at bitcoin.com.

