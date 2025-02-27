Maranacook Middle School Students Share Their Experiences Participating in “Ice Day”

The following article is a combination of three articles written by Maranacook Middle School Students Sabrina Foth (grade 6), Veda Tibbetts (grade 8), and Lucas Giles (grade 7) following the ice harvesting event.

On Wednesday, February 5, the awesome Acadia team from Maranacook Middle School embarked on an adventure to Maranacook Lake for a super fun day of winter activities on the ice! The air was crisp, and everything sparkled under the bright winter sun. (Sabrina Foth, grade 6)

The Acadia team consists of 70+ Maranacook Middle School students, ranging from sixth to eighth grade, guided by 3.5 teachers who deliver an integrated curriculum through student-derived and student-chosen themes. (The Acadia team is pictured above in a group picture taken at the event)

Despite the biting cold, seventh grader Lillian Moran expressed her gratitude for the warming tents available on-site, saying, “The cold was really bad, but I am grateful they had warming tents.” The middle schoolers bundled up in winter coats, hats, and gloves before trekking to Maranacook Lake. Thanks to the efforts of Maine Gear Share, Teens To Trails, and generous community members, warm winter attire was provided to ensure that all students were properly equipped to combat the chilly weather and wind. (Veda Tibbetts, grade 8)

Dan Holman, the Acadia team leader from Maranacook Community Middle School, explained the educational significance of the day: “It’s a bit of a celebration of what we’ve been learning, which is about resources and some of the science and math of pi and density. We’ve been looking at Maine industries, both present and past, which included the logging and ice industries.” The “Ice Day” event was not only a fun day outdoors but also an opportunity for students to demonstrate their knowledge; they even sculpted a pi symbol from the ice they harvested. (Veda Tibbetts, grade 8)

Along with middle school teacher Mr. Holman, fellow educators Jean Roesner, Tom Radcliff, and Dan Brannigan have been hosting an ice harvesting event for students for the past three years.

This exciting day featured five engaging activities: ice harvesting, ice carving, ice fishing, and two sessions led by community outdoor educators. The combination of learning and outdoor fun made for an unforgettable experience. (Veda Tibbetts, grade 8)

The students had the chance to try ice harvesting, which they found incredibly cool. Armed with sturdy saws, they worked hard to cut through the thick, shiny ice, laughter and cheers echoing as they sliced through. Once they broke the ice into big blocks, the group donned special creepers—metal spikes that attached to their boots—to prevent slipping. Their teamwork was impressive, with some students using picks to lift the heavy ice blocks while others pulled with all their strength. They showcased remarkable collaboration and effort throughout the task! (Sabrina Foth, grade 6)

It was so cool to see and participate in using saws to cut out the ice and drag it up. This was very important back in the day before refrigerators and freezers were invented. It was super interesting to learn about how they kept the ice cool with sawdust. The Acadia team was able to acquire some sawdust from a local sawmill, and we will be preserving the ice with it, just like they did back then. In ideal conditions, sawdust can keep ice frozen for up to 6 months, which will be important for what we have planned in the future. (Lucas Giles, grade 7)

The team then learned about a serious issue—habitat loss. They discovered the importance of taking care of the environment and how they can help nature survive despite human activities. Engaging displays and discussions sparked their thoughts on ecology. (Sabrina Foth, grade 6)

Next up was ice fishing, which thrilled the students! They learned how to fish on the ice, keeping a sharp lookout for colorful flags that would pop up when a fish was beneath the surface. (Sabrina Foth, grade 6)

According to many students, one of the coolest parts of the day was the ice carousel. The ice carousel we created is a giant circle of free-floating ice that spins around when you push it. It was big enough for half of our team, about 35 people, to stand on it at once! (Lucas Giles, grade 7)

During the event, participants had the opportunity to delve into the fascinating world of nature. They learned valuable skills for distinguishing between various species of trees and identifying different animals in their natural habitats. This hands-on experience enriched their understanding of the ecology surrounding them, fostering a deeper appreciation for the biodiversity that exists in their environment. With each lesson, they grew more adept at recognizing unique characteristics, making them more attuned to the intricacies of the world outside their windows. (Sabrina Foth, grade 6)

This event would not have been possible without the help of the community. Our chaperones included grandparents, parents, and former students. More help from the community consisted of the Readfield Fire Department, a game warden, a forester, and a few people from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), who all helped make the day happen. Thanks to them, we participated in several fun and educational activities. (Lucas Giles, grade 7)

Here’s some of what other students had to say about “Ice Day”:

Samuel Saunders, 11, said, “It was super fun, and my favorite was the ice carousel because of the way it spun. It was like walking on a treadmill.”

Johnathan Woessner, 13, said, “This experience was very memorable because this is only the second one ever done.”

Johnathan Perry, 12, thought the event was fun and interesting: “I think it was really fun. It was a great learning experience, and it was fun to explore Maine’s history and what it used to be. It’s fun to learn about and be able to do it in-person.”

Izabell Loiko, 13, said, “Doing this for free is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It was so much fun hanging out with the whole team on the lake.”

Benjamin Alexander, 12, shared how hard it was to cut through the ice: “Sawing through the ice is tough. But with everything, it doesn’t matter how hard things get. You just have to keep pushing sometimes.”

Augustus Villareal, 13, said, “The ice harvest was awesome! It was fun working together, learning about history, and enjoying winter.”

Destiny Beane, 12, said, “This is a really good learning opportunity, but it is also so much fun.”

Brody Heminger, 13, added, “It’s a great experience to have.”

Dylan Stephan, 12, noted, “The best activity was the ice harvest. It was fun to pull up ice and cut it.”

Eighth-grader Veda Tibbets talked about how cold it was but also how awesome the experience was: “The ‘Ice Day’ was one I will always remember. It was really cold, but it was one heck of an experience. I think everyone should have a chance to bear the cold to harvest natural ice that wasn’t made in your freezer.”

“I think it’s a really, really good learning opportunity to get out here and be able to learn back then before we had refrigerators and freezers,” seventh-grader Jonathan Woessner said.

“I liked the ice carousel because it was fun and enjoyable,” Ryleigh Bolton, 13, expressed.

“I think this was a great experience of what they did in the olden days,” Austyn Ivey, 11, declared.

The goal for this event was to use what was learned…. Be outside, and have a lot of fun. Judging by the students’ enthusiasm and engagement, I think the goal was met. (Veda Tibbetts, grade 8)

As for what’s next:

The ice harvest may be done, but we aren’t. Mr. Holman told us that later this school year, we’ll have a few activities that involve the ice. Some that he stated include ice sculpting for art classes and using it to demonstrate phase change. The activity that Acadia is most excited about, however, is our celebration where we’ll make ice cream and use the ice we harvested to keep it cool. These activities will be a fun way to remember everything we learned and experienced. (Lucas Giles, grade 7)

This ice harvest was something special, and we’re lucky to have had the chance to do it. We learned so much about Maine’s history, the environment, and how to work together as a team. It’s something none of us will ever forget! (Lucas Giles, grade 7)