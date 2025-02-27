Jatheon Technologies Adds Google Drive Archiving to Jatheon Cloud

Jatheon Technologies announced the release of Google Drive archiving on their AWS-based data archiving platform, Jatheon Cloud.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This development marks a significant expansion in Jatheon’s archiving capabilities, which already encompass a broad spectrum of business communication channels, including email, all major social media platforms, chat and collaboration tools, and text messages. With Google Drive archiving, organizations can now ensure long-term retention, compliance, and quick retrieval of documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and other critical files. Jatheon Cloud offers the flexibility to integrate Google Drive with other sources like Gmail and Google Chat or to archive Drive files exclusively, depending on each organization’s needs.

“Google Drive is a primary repository for business-critical information, and organizations need a secure, scalable solution to retain and manage these files for compliance, audits, and ediscovery,” said Jelena Popovic, Jatheon Cloud Product Manager. “With this enhancement, Jatheon Cloud enables customers to centralize their data archiving strategy, apply retention policies consistently, and ensure that every file remains easily searchable and accessible.”

With the introduction of Google Drive archiving, Jatheon continues to reinforce its position as a comprehensive, cloud-based archiving provider for regulated industries, government agencies, and enterprises looking to streamline compliance and enhance data governance.

ABOUT JATHEON

Since 2004, Jatheon has relentlessly focused on delivering an all-in-one data archiving solution that supports the widest array of use cases, communication channels and deployment options. Our solution mitigates risk, saves costs and improves visibility with advanced data retention, search/ediscovery, and supervision capabilities, all backed by world-class support. With analyst validation from Gartner®, Radicati and InfoTech, Jatheon achieves 100% customer retention and is consistently ranked among the highest recommended archive solutions on the market.

Jatheon is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.

