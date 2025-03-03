Divorce With Respect Week® is March 3rd Through 9th in Clayton, Missouri

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week® Divorce With Respect Week® will be from March 3-9, 2025.

Divorce With Respect Week® is an opportunity for couples considering divorce to learn more about the divorce process.

CLAYTON , MO, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- March 3rd through 9th has been proclaimed as Divorce With Respect Weekin the city of Clayton. Divorce With Respect Weekis an opportunity for couples considering divorce to learn more about the divorce process and how to go through the process by staying out of court.The proclamation, signed by Mayor of Clayton Michelle Harris stated that choosing an out of court process for divorce is widely understood to be a better process for the children of a divorcing couple because it allows the two parties to be better co-parents after the divorce."We are deeply grateful to the city of Clayton for recognizing the importance of Divorce With Respect Week,” said Kristen Sparks, president of St. Louis Collaborative Family Law Association “This week serves as an incredible opportunity to explore alternatives to the traditional, adversarial divorce process. By focusing on respectful and collaborative solutions we can help couples to work through challenging times.”During Divorce With Respect Weekdivorce professionals in Clayton and the St. Louis area are offering free virtual consultations for anyone interested in learning more about divorce options that are available to them. This is the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Weekwhich is a national effort to inform more people about the benefits of the Collaborative Divorce process.Anyone interested in speaking to a divorce attorney, divorce financial expert, mental health professional or child specialist, during Divorce With Respect Weekshould visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to book a free consultation with a divorce professional near them.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.