Lotto America Jackpot Crosses $25 Million Mark

Pink Panther Diamond Tripler Bonus Announces Winners of First Drawing

JACKSON, MISS. – The Lotto America jackpot has officially climbed past $25 million to an estimated jackpot of $25.11 million with an estimated cash value of $11.48 million, making it the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history. As anticipation grows, Mississippi players have a chance to claim this prize and join the ranks of past big winners.

Tonight’s drawing will be the 133rd consecutive drawing since the last jackpot was hit April 24, 2024. The largest Lotto America jackpot ever won was $40 million, claimed by a player in Iowa on April 1, 2023. Mississippi Lottery players have already seen big wins in other draw games recently, including the Powerball Double Play $10 million jackpot win in Petal, fueling excitement across the state.

Lotto America tickets cost $1 per play, with an All Star Bonus® option available for an additional $1, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. The next Lotto America drawing is tonight at 9:15 p.m. CST.

For more information on Lotto America and other Mississippi Lottery games, visit mslottery.com or follow the Mississippi Lottery on social media.

$5 Pink Panther Diamond Tripler Bonus Promotion

The first of eight drawings in the $5 Pink Panther Diamond Tripler Bonus Promotion has concluded with the following winner cities announced:

$15,000: Tupelo, Miss.

$10,000: New Albany, Miss.

$5,000: Jackson, Miss.

$100 Gift Card: Clinton, Miss.

$100 Gift Card: Pearl, Miss.

$100 Gift Card: Ellisville, Miss.

Players can enter their non-winning Pink Panther Diamond Tripler tickets into the Mississippi Lottery 2nd Chance portal for a chance to win the $100,000 2nd Chance prize after the game ends, plus additional bonus promotion prizes ranging from $100 gift cards to $25,000 in cash through May 29.

Learn about the prizes, rules, and the drawing schedule at www.mslottery.com by clicking on the Bonus Promos tab.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $248 million, with an estimated cash value of $113.4 million while Lotto America’s estimated jackpot is $25.11 million with an estimated cash value of $11.48 million. The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing Friday, Feb. 28 is an estimated $197 million with an estimated cash value of $91.9 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $210,000.