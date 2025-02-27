Backstock Welcomes Manufacturers to Its Industry-Changing Wholesale Platform

Ryan Beckmann Co-Founder of Backstock

Less than a year after launching its innovative wholesale platform, Backstock is taking another major step forward by opening the platform to RV manufacturers.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Less than a year after launching its innovative wholesale platform, Backstock is taking another major step forward by opening the platform to RV manufacturers. This expansion allows manufacturers to showcase their product offerings, connect with dealers year-round, and streamline communication like never before.

"Creating a new way for manufacturers and dealers to communicate aligns perfectly with our company's mission to serve the RV industry by creating cost-effective tools that improve the dealer, manufacturer, and retail consumer experience," said Ryan Beckmann, Co-Founder of Backstock.

For manufacturers, joining Backstock means gaining access to a growing dealer network, the ability to prospect efficiently 24/7/365, and the power to instantly notify dealers about new floorplans or products—eliminating the need to wait for the traditional open house in September to make key connections.

For dealers, Backstock provides an always-available resource to explore potential new products, quickly see what’s available, and directly connect with the right person at a manufacturer—ensuring they never have to wait until open house season to expand their product lineup.

TLRV is the first OEM to join Backstock, setting the stage for more manufacturers to take advantage of this game-changing platform. "TLRV is honored to be chosen as the first OEM partner listed on dealerbackstock.com. I think Backstock has something special here, and we are excited to be a part of something brand new to the industry. The platform gives our existing dealer partners and potential new dealer partners another resource to view our entire product offering," said Bob Cira of TLRV.

With this expansion, Backstock continues to revolutionize the RV industry's wholesale process, creating a more efficient and dynamic marketplace for both dealers and manufacturers.

For more information, visit dealerbackstock.com or contact Ryan at ryan@dealerbackstock.com.

About Backstock

Backstock is a cutting-edge wholesale platform designed to help RV dealers efficiently manage and maximize their wholesale business. By providing real-time access to available inventory and direct communication tools, Backstock is transforming the way dealers and manufacturers interact in the RV industry.

