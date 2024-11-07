Dealer Backstock Announces Strategic Partnerships To Give Dealers Loyalty Rebates

Ryan Beckmann Announcing Partnership at ORVDA meeting

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Backstock is excited to announce two new partnerships with Zodiak Transportation and Logistics Solutions (Zodiak TLS) as our preferred US transportation provider and Transport KMC as our preferred Canadian transportation provider.

Backstock is streamlining their website for viewers' ease as they will be adding "Quick Quote" buttons so customers can take advantage of efficient one-stop shopping and shipping across the country and into Canada. These buttons will connect you directly to the transportation companies for a transportation quote on any unit that you are considering purchasing.

" I couldn't be more excited to partner with two companies that mirror our values on customer service and our passion to serve this industry. If our dealers use this portal the way we believe they will, it will pay for their already low monthly Backstock subscription and put money back in their pockets to help offset costs in these tougher times for the industry," said Ryan Beckmann Co-Founder of Dealer Backstock.

CEO of Zodiak TLS, Kristin Plautz added.... " Zodiak TLS is honored to be a part of this amazing venture. Being a women owned business, we do things a bit differently and focus on customer service. Any customer purchasing through Backstock, will receive a level of client relations so that they feel like an exclusive customer from the moment they are connected to one of our sales team until the moment the unit is delivered on premise. We want our integrity levels to shine and represent Backstock in the highest way possible so that customers keep coming back for more."

Beckmann recently announced the partnerships at an ORVDA meeting and it was met with rave reviews.

All Backstock customers that move units through the portal will receive a customer loyalty rebate from Backstock. To receive more information, please reach out to ryan@dealerbackstock.com.

Simple, efficient, and most importantly….. trusted RV Shopping and Shipping on www.DealerBackstock.com

