Craig J. MacKenzie Joins The Savings Bank as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

WAKEFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Savings Bank has announced the appointment of Craig J. MacKenzie of Lowell, Ma to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. MacKenzie succeeds Raichelle L. Kallery who assumed the position of President and Chief Executive Officer on January 1.MacKenzie brings a wealth of experience in transformation-focused leadership, spanning over 25 years in banking. He has been a prominent figure in the New England area financial landscape, serving as Chief Operating Officer and in other leadership positions, including at Cambridge Trust, as Senior Vice President, Director of Digital Banking and Business Solutions; predecessor Northmark Bank, as Chief Operating Officer; East Cambridge Savings Bank as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer, and Senior Operations Officer; and most recently at Boston Firefighters Credit Union as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. Throughout his extensive career, he has overseen retail banking, lending, risk, IT, HR, marketing, digital banking, operations, systems, and administration.As Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at The Savings Bank, he will continue his focus on innovation and expansion through product and service delivery, and increased digital capabilities designed to improve the customer experience and efficiency. Under his leadership, The Savings Bank will expand small business banking capabilities, leveraging its innovative fully automated lending platform, TSB Business Direct, which makes the digital borrowing experience easier while ensuring the highest standards of data security. MacKenzie will also continue to build upon The Savings Bank’s commitment to give back to local communities and organizations.MacKenzie received his Master of Business Administration from the Manning School of Business at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, and both his Bachelor of Science in Economics, and Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Syracuse University. He serves on the Boards of the Donald E. Garrant Foundation and TSB Charitable Foundation, is a member of the Bank’s Asset Liability Management, Enterprise Risk Management, Technology and CRA/Fair Lending Committees. In addition to his professional responsibilities at The Savings Bank, MacKenzie is active in the local community. He serves on the Board of Corporators and the Finance Committee of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lowell and collaborates on several industry groups.“We are delighted to welcome Craig MacKenzie to the Bank as EVP and Chief Operating Officer," said Raichelle Kallery, President and CEO. “His extensive local experience, combined with his deep understanding of operational excellence and engagement, will undoubtedly further elevate our capabilities in the region."MacKenzie noted, “I am honored to join TSB. With the Bank’s reputation for excellence and strong commitment to driving transformative change for both customers and employees, this makes for an exciting journey ahead."

