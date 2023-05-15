Submit Release
Karen M. Benedetti promoted to Senior Vice President, Marketing at The Savings Bank

The Savings Bank

The Savings Bank

— Bob DiBella, President and CEO of The Savings Bank
WAKEFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen M. Benedetti, former Vice President, Marketing at The Savings Bank has been promoted to Senior Vice President. In her new position as a member of the senior management team, Karen will continue to oversee all marketing activities at The Savings Bank, including corporate branding and marketing strategy, digital and traditional marketing, CRM, sponsorships, communications, and public relations.

Since joining The Savings Bank in 2020, Karen has introduced new data-driven and digital marketing initiatives, oversaw the redesign of both the Bank’s website and its subsidiary, First Financial Trust, and developed and implemented webinars for Bank customers and the community. Additionally, she introduced an outreach program to help customers with overall financial wellness and developed sales incentive initiatives for Bank staff to enhance product knowledge, customer outreach, and sales skills. Karen was also one of the founding members of the virtual Credit for Life high school financial literacy program in Massachusetts.

Karen was previously associated with financial institutions in New England and the Mid-Atlantic for more than 30 years, including multi-national banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. She received her BA in Economics from the State University of New York College at Cortland and an MBA in Finance and Information Systems from Pace University.

Karen is a member of the New England Financial Marketing Association where she serves as a member of the Board of Directors and Programming Committee. She is past chair of America's Credit Union Museum National Marketing Committee, and former Board Secretary of the New Hampshire Military Assistance Foundation and Seacoast Salutes Organization. Karen currently serves as Vice President and member of the Board of Directors of the Great Bay Figure Skating Club.

“We congratulate Karen on her promotion to Senior Vice President,” Bob DiBella, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Savings Bank said. “Since joining the Bank in 2020, she has enhanced our data-driven financial marketing, as well as brand messaging, digital marketing, and social media, and the marketing of new product lines. We wish her well in her new position.”

Established in 1869, The Savings Bank is a $720 million community bank with offices in Wakefield, Lynnfield, North Reading, Andover, and Methuen.

