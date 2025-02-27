Dutch Energy Storage Manufacturer, Volstora, Partners with E-quad Power Systems for Energy Storage Distribution

ARNHEM, GELDERLAND, NETHERLANDS, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volstora B.V., a Dutch energy storage manufacturer, announces a strategic partnership with E-quad Power Systems GmbH, who has selected Volstora as part of their energy storage solutions portfolio for distribution across Germany.The partnership will allow businesses to enhance energy efficiency, reduce peak loads, and ensure reliable power supply through Volstora's high-quality battery systems distributed by E-quad Power Systems."We are glad to partner with E-quad Power Systems to enter the German C&I market with a strong technical partner," said Duan van 't Slot, CEO of Volstora, “The cell-to-system philosophy of Volstora is appealing to customers that expect quality and efficient solutions.”Marcus Mehlkopf, Managing Director of E-quad Power Systems, added: "With Volstora, we have gained a strong partner whose energy storage solutions perfectly align with our vision of a sustainable and future-proof energy supply. This partnership opens up new opportunities for us to provide our customers with cost-effective and efficient storage technologies."This collaboration marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between Volstora and E-quad Power Systems, focused on delivering integrated energy storage solutions across various commercial and industrial applications.About Volstora B.V.Volstora designs and manufactures comprehensive cell-to-system energy storage solutions in Europe. Founded in 2021, the company delivers integrated solutions, including design, manufacturing, operations and maintenance, and Energy Management System (EMS) services. Volstora's expertise lies in their custom battery technology and development of complete custom solutions across various C&I utility and large-scale projects.Learn more at: www.volstora.com About E-quad Power Systems GmbHE-quad Power Systems is an authorized service provider of Capstone microturbines with sales territories covering Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Denmark. As a leading distributor of these innovative CHP (Combined Heat and Power) plants, E-quad currently services more than 420 microturbine plants for well-known customers from industry, research, and trade.

