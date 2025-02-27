Brewery Equipment Market estimated to reach US$31.399 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.76%

The brewery equipment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.76% from US$20.632 billion in 2025 to US$31.399 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Brewery Equipment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.76% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$31.399 billion by 2030.With the growing popularity of beer as a recreational beverage , which is in turn made possible by the rising disposable income of the middle-class and lower-class populations, beer production is expanding globally to satisfy the rising demand. Premium beer is becoming more expensive. As a result, rising beer consumption around the world is promoting increased beer production, which is fueling the need for brewery equipment. Additionally, the global market for brewery equipment is expanding due to the growing number of microbreweries and breweries that are expanding their operations to satisfy the growing demand.A growing preference for craft beer over traditional beers is also propelling the market growth of brewery equipment since craft beer is considered a much more premium and artisanal beverage. It has a variety of styles that set it apart from traditional beer. In addition, it has stimulating flavor profiles and better alcohol content. Different types of beer used, such as Indian Pale Ales (IPAs), Lagers, and Porters, among others, are fermented using better processes. Moreover, a variety of products and tastes are available for craft beers, which are absent in mass-produced ones. This leads to an increase in the setting up of craft breweries and craft beer production, thus positively impacting the market growth of brewery equipment.Overall, U.S. beer production and imports were down 5% in 2023, while craft brewer volume sales declined by 1%, raising small and independent brewers' share of the U.S. beer market by volume to 13.3%. Retail dollar sales of craft increased 3% to $28.9 billion and now represent 24.7% of the $117 billion U.S. beer market (previously $115 billion). The biggest drivers of the higher dollar sales increase were price increases and slightly stronger onsite sales growth compared with distribution.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-brewery-equipment-market Based on equipment type, the global brewery equipment market is divided into brew kettles, copper kettles, stainless steel kettles, fermentation tanks, and others. Under this classification, brew kettles, used for wort boiling and hop isomerization, are often made of stainless steel because it is strong and easy to clean, although old copper kettles are still used by a few. Fermentation tanks, the containers in which yeast ferments sugars into alcohol, are essential to the brewing process. The "others" category includes a range of equipment, such as milling equipment for grinding grains, lautering equipment for the separation of wort from spent grains, heat exchangers for chilling the wort, filtration equipment for clearing the beer, and packaging lines for bottling or kegging the finished product.The global brewery equipment market is segmented according to brewery type into microbreweries, macro breweries, and craft breweries. This segmentation is based on the varied needs and sizes of operations within the brewing industry. Each brewery has equipment that is suited to its production volume and beer style.Geography-wise, the global brewery equipment market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Many key factors are driving this industry in North America. Craft brewers and microbreweries, which use specialized equipment to produce distinctive and high-quality beers, are seeing a boom in the growing craft beer industry. Customers' preferences for premium and specialty beers rise as a result, increasing the need for expensive brewing equipment to produce complex and tasty brews.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global brewery equipment market that have been covered are Alfa Laval, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Paul Mueller Company, Praj Industries, Meura, Criveller Group, Kaspar Schulz, Ningbo Lehui and among others.The market analytics report segments the brewery equipment market as follows:• By Equipment Typeo Brew Kettleso Copper Kettleso Stainless Steel Kettleso Fermentation Tankso Others• By Brewery Typeo Microbrewerieso Macro Brewerieso Craft Breweries• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• United Kingdom• Germany• France• Italy• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• Others• Companies Profiled:o Alfa Lavalo GEA Group Aktiengesellschafto Paul Mueller Companyo Praj Industrieso Meurao Criveller Groupo Kaspar Schulzo Ningbo Lehuio Hypro Engineerso Czech Brewery SystemReasons for Buying this Report:• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Premium Alcohol Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-premium-alcohol-market • Fatty Alcohol Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/fatty-alcohol-market • Packaging Machinery Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/packaging-machinery-market • Organic Wine Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-organic-wine-market • Water Automation And Instrumentation Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/water-automation-and-instrumentation-market About Us:Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

