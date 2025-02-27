Sports Expo 2025: A Global Success with Prominent Local and Global Participation, 200 Exhibitors, and 15,000 Visitors

The Third Edition of Sports Expo 2025: Global Success with Prominent Participation and 15,000 Visitors

CAIRO, EGYPT, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The third edition of the Sports Expo 2025 exhibition and conference, held under the President’s patronage, concluded today. As one of the most significant sports and investment events in Egypt and the Middle East, the expo ran for three days from February 24 to 26 in partnership with Sports United.The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, with the participation of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Ashraf Sobhi—and a host of prominent local and international sports figures. The expo witnessed remarkable attendance from leading local and international companies operating across various sectors of the sports industry, including sportswear manufacturers and producers of sports equipment.The event attracted around 200 exhibitors from diverse companies in the sports field and welcomed approximately 15,000 visitors who enjoyed a diverse range of activities and competitions. These included football matches, table tennis tournaments, weightlifting contests, shooting events, as well as other recreational games that engaged attendees in active participation. The expo highlighted Egypt's pivotal role in promoting sports investment by successfully attracting global companies and encouraging entrepreneurs to develop innovative projects in this vital sector. It also supported advancements in various sports fields, from training technologies to manufacturing equipment and apparel, aligning with global trends. This effort enhances Egypt's position as a prime destination for hosting major sporting events, leveraging its advanced infrastructure, modern facilities, and organizational expertise to host regional and international sports events efficiently.The expo featured representatives from major global clubs such as AC Milan, Al-Nassr FC, Real Madrid, and Benfica, alongside key sports organizations like FIFA, CAF (Confederation of African Football), and La Liga. Renowned football stars also attended, including legendary Brazilian goalkeeper Dida and former Manchester United player Mikaël Silvestre. Sports Expo 2025 focused on three main pillars aimed at promoting sports as an economic and developmental tool. These included "Sports and Technology," which showcased cutting-edge digital solutions for performance analysis, artificial intelligence in training, virtual reality for enhancing fan experiences, and advanced live broadcasting technologies.The first day featured numerous sporting events and competitions alongside discussions in partnership with Soccerex on the importance of sports in community development. Sessions included topics such as football's impact on skill-building programs and CAF's role in advancing African football internationally. Al Ahly SC hosted a session on management strategies for balancing athletic success with sustainability, while Pyramids FC shared its vision for advancing Egyptian football.On the second day, key discussions explored financing opportunities for football in the MENA region and the evolution of women's football—highlighting challenges overcome and prospects for global growth. Other sessions addressed digital transformation's impact on fan experiences and mental health challenges faced by athletes both on and off the field.The final day concluded with significant activities, such as signing two cooperation protocols aimed at bolstering partnerships within the sports sector while supporting future investments. One protocol between Egypt's Ministry of Youth and Sports and e-finance targeted digital payment services for ministry facilities across Egypt. Another protocol with the Arab Federation for Sports Marketing focused on establishing a series of small clubs underutilizing ministry assets. These partnerships mark a significant step towards the future of sports in Egypt, promising increased investment and development.Additionally, the event launched "Score," a national digital platform designed to provide advanced sports services that enhance athletes' capabilities while enabling private sector investment in sports—a step aligned with Egypt's Vision 2030 goals of fostering a healthy society. Representatives from Egypt's Coordination Committee of Party Youth Leaders also toured various expo booths to explore innovations in sports technology while discussing ways to support Egypt's burgeoning sports sector.The final day also celebrated young talents through an art competition involving over 2,000 students from 93 Egyptian schools. Awards were presented to encourage creativity among youth.Sports Expo 2025 is one of the largest global sporting events, bringing together elite companies and experts to showcase cutting-edge products and services in sports technology. It further cements Egypt's reputation as a leading destination for hosting international sporting events.

