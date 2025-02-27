Blue Clay Health Appoints Andrew Livingston as Board Advisor, Strengthening Leadership in Digital Health
Blue Clay Health, a pioneering healthcare technology company, today announced the appointment of Andrew Livingston as a Board Advisor.
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Clay Health, a pioneering healthcare technology
— Chris Riley
company, today announced the appointment of Andrew Livingston as a Board Advisor. With a
proven track record in scaling digital health ventures, commercialization strategy, and user
experience innovation, Livingston will provide strategic guidance as Blue Clay Health advances
its mission to revolutionize patient care through technology.
"We are thrilled to welcome Andrew Livingston to Blue Clay Health," said Chris Riley, the
company's Founder and CEO. His expertise in telemedicine, commercialization, and digital
transformation will be instrumental as we continue to enhance our platform and expand our
impact. Andrew’s deep understanding of scaling digital health solutions and driving patient-
centered innovation aligns perfectly with our mission."
Livingston brings extensive leadership experience in digital health, including co-founding and
scaling Doxy.me, which has established itself as one of the world’s largest SaaS telemedicine
platforms, serving over 1.2 million healthcare providers and facilitating more than 8 billion
minutes of telemedicine. Additionally, he co-founded Visionology, a pioneer in the Eyecare-as-
a-Service model. As Chief Innovation Officer at Harrow (NASDAQ: HROW), he led strategic
CEO initiatives that drove innovation and growth across Harrow and its subsidiaries, including
ImprimisRx, one of the largest mail-order pharmacies in the U.S., transforming the patient
experience and enhancing digital engagement strategies. Currently, Livingston also
advises DermaSensor, an AI-powered skin cancer detection company, focusing on market
expansion and commercial strategy. He also serves on the University of Tennessee Advisory
Board for Digital Marketing, providing strategic insights into digital growth and innovation.
In his new role as Board Advisor, Livingston will:
• Provide strategic insights to support the company’s commercialization and growth
initiatives
• Leverage his expertise in digital transformation and user experience innovation to guide
Blue Clay Health’s expansion within the healthcare space
• Utilize his industry connections and knowledge of healthcare market dynamics to foster
partnerships and business development opportunities
• Help shape the evolution of Ensemble Care Hub, ensuring it remains at the forefront of
digital healthcare innovation
“I am honored to join Blue Clay Health as a Board Advisor," said Andrew Livingston. "The
company’s commitment to leveraging technology to improve patient outcomes resonates deeply
with my passion for scaling high-impact healthcare solutions. I look forward to helping Blue
Clay Health achieve its next stage of growth and innovation."
Livingston’s appointment reinforces Blue Clay Health’s commitment to assembling top industry
leaders to further its mission of delivering AI-powered, patient-centered digital healthcare
solutions.
