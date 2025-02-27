Blue Clay Health Appoints Andrew Livingston as Board Advisor, Strengthening Leadership in Digital Health

Blue Clay Health, a pioneering healthcare technology company, today announced the appointment of Andrew Livingston as a Board Advisor.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Clay Health , a pioneering healthcare technologycompany, today announced the appointment of Andrew Livingston as a Board Advisor . With aproven track record in scaling digital health ventures, commercialization strategy, and userexperience innovation, Livingston will provide strategic guidance as Blue Clay Health advancesits mission to revolutionize patient care through technology."We are thrilled to welcome Andrew Livingston to Blue Clay Health," said Chris Riley, thecompany's Founder and CEO. His expertise in telemedicine, commercialization, and digitaltransformation will be instrumental as we continue to enhance our platform and expand ourimpact. Andrew’s deep understanding of scaling digital health solutions and driving patient-centered innovation aligns perfectly with our mission."Livingston brings extensive leadership experience in digital health, including co-founding andscaling Doxy.me, which has established itself as one of the world’s largest SaaS telemedicineplatforms, serving over 1.2 million healthcare providers and facilitating more than 8 billionminutes of telemedicine. Additionally, he co-founded Visionology, a pioneer in the Eyecare-as-a-Service model. As Chief Innovation Officer at Harrow (NASDAQ: HROW), he led strategicCEO initiatives that drove innovation and growth across Harrow and its subsidiaries, includingImprimisRx, one of the largest mail-order pharmacies in the U.S., transforming the patientexperience and enhancing digital engagement strategies. Currently, Livingston alsoadvises DermaSensor, an AI-powered skin cancer detection company, focusing on marketexpansion and commercial strategy. He also serves on the University of Tennessee AdvisoryBoard for Digital Marketing, providing strategic insights into digital growth and innovation.In his new role as Board Advisor, Livingston will:• Provide strategic insights to support the company’s commercialization and growthinitiatives• Leverage his expertise in digital transformation and user experience innovation to guideBlue Clay Health’s expansion within the healthcare space• Utilize his industry connections and knowledge of healthcare market dynamics to fosterpartnerships and business development opportunities• Help shape the evolution of Ensemble Care Hub, ensuring it remains at the forefront ofdigital healthcare innovation“I am honored to join Blue Clay Health as a Board Advisor," said Andrew Livingston. "Thecompany’s commitment to leveraging technology to improve patient outcomes resonates deeplywith my passion for scaling high-impact healthcare solutions. I look forward to helping BlueClay Health achieve its next stage of growth and innovation."Livingston’s appointment reinforces Blue Clay Health’s commitment to assembling top industryleaders to further its mission of delivering AI-powered, patient-centered digital healthcaresolutions.

