Blue Clay Health Names Melissa Zimyeski as Senior Advisor for Marketing

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Clay Health , a pioneering healthcare technology company, today announced the appointment of Melissa Zimyeski as Senior Advisor of Marketing. With over 15 years of leadership experience in digital transformation and consumer experience, Zimyeski will provide strategic direction for the company's marketing initiatives, growth priorities, and go-to-market strategy.Zimyeski brings significant healthcare technology expertise to Blue Clay Health, most recently serving as Senior Vice President & Chair, Product and Experience at Mayo Clinic. Her track record includes leading digital transformation initiatives and developing consumer-centric strategies, products, and services that drive operational efficiency and business growth across healthcare and consumer sectors."We are excited to welcome Melissa Zimyeski to Blue Clay Health as our Senior Advisor for Marketing," said Chris Riley , Founder and CEO of Blue Clay Health. "Her exceptional background in healthcare technology innovation and proven ability to drive digital transformation aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize care for patients with complex medical conditions."In her role, Zimyeski will provide strategic marketing leadership, guide brand development and positioning, and help shape the company's go-to-market strategy for Ensemble, Blue Clay Health’s flagship care platform. Her expertise in user experience, advanced analytics, and digital strategy will be instrumental in advancing Blue Clay Health's mission to improve patient care through technology innovation."I am honored to join Blue Clay Health as Senior Advisor for Marketing," said Zimyeski. "The company's commitment to leveraging technology to improve healthcare outcomes resonates deeply with my passion for digital transformation in healthcare. I look forward to contributing to Blue Clay Health's mission of revolutionizing care for patients with complex medical conditions."Throughout her career, Zimyeski has demonstrated success in leading and delivering high impact marketing programs and digital products that create lasting, market-leading businesses. Her experience spans multiple industries including healthcare, media, hospitality, telecommunications, and automotive.For more information about Blue Clay Health, please visit http://www.blueclayhealth.com About Blue Clay HealthBlue Clay Health is a healthcare technology company dedicated to revolutionizing care for patients with complex medical conditions. By combining cutting-edge technology with a patient-centered approach, Blue Clay Health empowers patients, families, and healthcare providers to collaborate seamlessly and access the best possible care, regardless of location. The company's flagship offering, Ensemble, is a groundbreaking platform that leverages technology and advanced analytics to streamline care coordination, enable secure data sharing, and improve patient outcomes.

