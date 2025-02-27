The AI Opportunity Radar: How to Decarbonise & Digitalize the Energy, Automotive, Telecom & Shipping Value Chains

Current

Auto2x identified the top-50 growth and innovation opportunities to use AI to meet Net-Zero regulations and Digitalisation transformation.

The integration of AI in industry value chains is still in its infancy. The AI Opportunity Radar unveils how CV, GenAI, NLP & ML can automate processes for better quality, lower costs, new revenues.” — Georgios Stathousis, Founder @ CURRENT

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto2x's strategic planning service CURRENT released the latest AI Opportunity Radar to help innovators, CXOs, business owners and sustainability managers address the regulatory mandates for net-zero, and manage the disruption from digitalisation.

The AI Opportunity Radar synthesises business data, innovation metrics, expert opinion and CURRENT's proprietary methodologies to identify opportunities in AI for new product development, operational efficiency, innovation for compliance, among others.

It covers real-world use cases and novel applications of AI across the industry value chains, from design to manufacturing and end of life. The analyses captures more than 30 taxonomies of Artificial intelligence, including Computer Vision, Generative AI, Machine Learning, NLP, Robotics.

Some of the key questions this service helps answer are:

- Which applications of AI are gaining traction and why? E.g. AI-voice Assistants from DeepSeek and OpenAI or LLMs.

- Which tech enablers do players use to solve critical challenges, such as errors, costs, complexity, development time, e.g. GenAI-based design, NLP in HMI, ML or acoustic AI?

- Which domain does each application belong to, e.g. HMI in-car assistants, optimisation of location analytics for EV charging, Level 4-Autonomous driving, design or manufacturing?

- Who are the partners enabling the tech integration, e.g. Amazon, Baidu.

KEY FINDINGS

1) The Impact of Generative AI on Data Centers and winning strategies.

Data centres house the necessary infrastructure to support vast amounts of data processing and storage of AI applications. With investment in AI infrastructure booming and intensifying AI workloads, demand for high-performance computing, such as AMD's EPYC processors and GPUs is on the rise.

AMD recorded $3.5 Billion Revenue in Q3 2024 from AI Data Centers. The US chipmaker competing with NVIDIA in AI semiconductors, is monetising the rising demand for high-performance computing. AMD posted record revenues of $3.5 billion from data centres in Q3 2024, up 122% year-on-year. AMD’s data centre revenue accounted for 52% of the $6.8 Billion total revenue. AMD's AI revenue grew by 122% but it was outpaced by Nvidia with 154% y-y.

In the future, we expect higher demand for cooling, power supply and innovative design to continue driving demand. Lower Cloud Service Costs, could potentially make AI more accessible. Finally, AI-specific hardware, with Automotive being a promising new vertical (more on than in another post).

2) The penetration of Predictive Analytics is business operations will increase dramatically.

Palantir is expanding from military intelligence to Business Intelligence with deals with Ferrari and Lear, among others. Palantir Technologies is better known for its Defense software solutions for the U.S., CIA, and NSA forces, among others. The company is expanding to commercial sectors with its Foundry, and the automotive industry is one of its new focus areas. Palantir Foundry is designed to help organizations centralize disparate data sources and improve decision-making with AI analytics. Its capabilities include data governance, machine learning integration, and the development of applications that operationalize insights. Lear Corporation used Palantir Foundry to create an LLM-powered mobile app to capture and action shop floor issues, thus transforming a manual process into a seamless, data-driven workflow without writing a single line of code.

Palantir is positioning itself as a key provider of data Integration for Advanced Analytics to address complex challenges in electrification, autonomous driving, and operational efficiency.

