Datamatics Business Solutions Honored with the Award of Excellence for RPA Innovation at the Aegis Graham Bell Awards

The prestigious Award of Excellence for Innovation in RPA presented at the 15th Aegis Graham Bell Awards, honoring Datamatics Business Solutions' groundbreaking cloud-based Robotic Data Science solution.

Datamatics Robotic Data Science (RDS) solution transforms B2B data validation from months of manual work to automated days, blending AI and human expertise.

The recognition is a testament to our focus on resolving complex customer problems and delivering value to our client’s business growth.” — Nishant Kanodia

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd. (DBSL), a leader in providing B2B demand generation data and business intelligence solutions, has been recognized with the Award of Excellence for Innovation in RPA at the prestigious 15th Aegis Graham Bell Awards. The company's next-gen cloud-based Robotic Data Science (RDS) solution was among the top 3 finalists, earning this distinguished recognition for its revolutionary approach to automating B2B marketing data research and cleansing processes.The Aegis Graham Bell Awards, supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Department of Science and Technology, and Ministry of Education under the Government of India, celebrate innovation excellence across the technology landscape.Datamatics' award-winning RDS solution reimagines traditional RPA by creating a cloud-native ecosystem where AI-powered bots and human expertise work in harmony. Built on an open-source framework, this innovative solution transforms the labor-intensive process of B2B data validation from months-long manual effort to an automated few-day miracle."This recognition from the Aegis Graham Bell Awards validates our strategic vision of fusing cutting-edge technology with human expertise to solve complex business challenges," said Nishant Kanodia, Chairman of Datamatics Business Solutions. "It is a testament to our focus on resolving complex customer problems and delivering value to our client’s business growth. Our data solution demonstrates how innovation can translate directly into a competitive advantage for our clients."Datamatics Business Solutions continues to advance its data capabilities, focusing on further enhancing the platform's AI capabilities and expanding its application across additional business processes to help more organizations transform their data operations.About Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd.Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd. (DBSL) provides cutting-edge technology-enabled BPM solutions, with a particular focus on B2B data, demand generation, business research and intelligence, and finance and accounting outsourcing. As a trusted partner to Fortune 1000 companies across industries, Datamatics delivers transformative business process solutions through a unique blend of advanced technology and human expertise. For more information, visit www.datamaticsbpm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.