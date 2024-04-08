Datamatics Business Solutions Wins Accolades at the 10th Edition of CSR Summit Awards for Exemplary CSR Practices
Datamatics Business Solutions has been honored with the prestigious award for ‘Best Use of CSR across Various Sectors’.
At Datamatics Business Solutions, we believe in the power of empathy and action to drive meaningful change. This award is a testament to our commitment to creating a brighter future for all.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datamatics Business Solutions, a global leader in business process management solutions for Fortune 1000 enterprises, is acknowledged for its exemplary CSR practices at the 10th CSR Summit 2024. Recognizing its outstanding contributions to social responsibility and transformative impact on communities, Datamatics Business Solutions has been honored with the prestigious award for ‘Best Use of CSR across Various Sectors.’
— Nishant Kanodia, Chairman
The 10th Edition CSR Summit Awards brought together organizations that demonstrate exceptional commitment and impact through their CSR initiatives. For Datamatics Business Solutions, the award is a validation of the compassion and empathy that drive every CSR initiative.
In response to the recognition, Nishant Kanodia, Chairman, Datamatics Business Solutions, expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating, "At Datamatics Business Solutions, we believe in the power of empathy and action to drive meaningful change. This award is a testament to our commitment to creating a brighter future for all. We are honored to be recognized for our efforts and remain steadfast in our mission to make a positive impact on society."
Datamatics Business Solutions extends heartfelt appreciation to the organizers of the 10th Edition CSR Summit & Awards 2024, for this honor and reaffirms its commitment to advancing social causes and enriching the lives of people in need.
About Datamatics Business Solutions:
Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd. (DBSL), is a leader in providing B2B data, demand generation business intelligence solutions for enterprises and finance & accounting solutions for CPA firms. The company delivers B2B sales & marketing solutions, business process transformation, and technology outsourcing solutions to Fortune 1000 clients across industries. Datamatics Business Solutions harnesses the power of advanced technologies and human ingenuity in perfect harmony to create state-of-the-art business solutions for its clients.
Anurag Verma
Datamatics Business Solutions Inc.
+91 22 6671 2001
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube