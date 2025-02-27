OSCE Secretary General concludes visit to Moldova

CHISINAU/VIENNA, 27 February 2025 — The OSCE Secretary General, Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu, concluded his visit to the Republic of Moldova today.

During his trip he met with President Maia Sandu and with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, Mihai Popșoi. The discussions focused on the Organization’s role in fostering security and supporting Moldova in addressing the challenges it faces.

“Over the past thirty years, the OSCE has built, through its Mission in Moldova, a strong and trusted partnership with authorities in Chisinau and Tiraspol. We will continue to use our unique experience and expertise to facilitate constructive dialogue and find solutions to concrete problems that affect the lives of people living on both banks of the Dniester/Nistru River,” said Sinirlioğlu.

During his visit, the Secretary General also visited OSCE Mission to Moldova, and expressed his strong appreciation to staff members for their vital work.

“The Mission is playing a key role in the country by facilitating constructive dialogue and building confidence and trust. I am sincerely inspired and grateful for the hard work the entire team is doing,” added Sinirlioğlu.