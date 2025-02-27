Baby Safety And Convenience Market estimated to reach US$16.966 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.43%

The baby safety and convenience market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% to attain US$16.966 billion in 2030 from US$13.658 billion in 2025.

The baby safety and convenience market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% to attain US$16.966 billion in 2030 from US$13.658 billion in 2025.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the baby safety and convenience market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$16.966 billion in 2030.Baby safety and convenience is a type of equipment or products that are specially designed to offer safety and convenience to infants. The baby safety and convenience products offer multiple benefits to the users, as they offer mobility and flexibility. The global baby safety and convenience market is estimated to attain a greater market share with the increase in infant births across the globe. The increase in the birth of babies is expected to fuel the demand for convenience and safety products, like car seats , cribs, strollers, and baby monitors , among others. The global birth of infants witnessed a major growth over the years, especially in developing countries like India, Bangladesh, South Africa, and Taiwan.Similarly, the growing urbanization and increasing disposable income of the global population are also among the key factors propelling the growth of the market during the forecasted timeline. The rising disposable income and urbanization across the globe increase the access of consumers to high-quality and safer baby care products. With the rising demand for baby safety and convenience products worldwide, the market is anticipated to see an increasing introduction of safer and more innovative products. For instance, in February 2025, Graco, a global leader in children's care products, which is a subsidiary of Newell Brands, announced the launch of its first 360-degree rotating EasyTurn 2-in-1 convertible car seats. The car seat features quick and secure installation and features high adjustment levels.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-baby-safety-and-convenience-market The baby safety and convenience market, under the type segment, is divided into prams & strollers and car seats. Under the type segment, the car seat category is estimated to grow at a greater rate in the global baby safety and convenience market during the forecasted timeline. The increasing disposable income and growing sales of automotives are among the key factors fuelling the growth of the car seat category in the market. The global demand for automotives witnessed a major growth over the past few years, reaching about 65.272 million in 2023, as stated by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers.The distribution channel segment of the baby safety and convenience market is categorized into online and offline. The online category under the distribution channel segment of the global baby safety and convenience market is estimated to attain a higher growth rate. The increasing utilization of the internet and growth of the e-commerce platform are among the key factors propelling the growth of the market during the forecasted timeline. The online or e-commerce retail platform offers the consumer diverse and high-quality products available across the globe. The growing digitalization and increasing adoption of smartphones also fuel the growth of the online segment during the forecasted timeline.The major factor propelling the growth of the baby safety and convenience market in the European region is the increasing awareness and concern related to the safety of children in the region. The government of the region also introduced key policies and regulations increasing safety awareness for infants. Similarly, the growing disposable income is also estimated to grow the market during the forecasted timeline.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the baby safety and convenience market that have been covered are Pigeon Corporation, Newell Brands, ABC Design, Joie International Co., Limited, Jané Group, Artsana S.p.A., Bébécar Group S.A., Bugaboo International B.V., iCandy World Limited, Britax, Dorel Juvenile and among others.The market analytics report segments the baby safety and convenience market as follows:• By Typeo Prams and Strollerso Car Seat• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• United Kingdom• Germany• France• Italy• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Pigeon Corporation• Newell Brands• ABC Design• Joie International Co., Limited• Jané Group• Artsana S.p.A.• Bébécar Group S.A.• Bugaboo International B.V.• iCandy World Limited• Britax• Dorel JuvenileReasons for Buying this Report:• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Baby Care Products Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-baby-care-products-market • Baby Stroller Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/baby-stroller-market • Baby Feeding Bottles Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-baby-feeding-bottles-market • Baby Toiletries Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/baby-toiletries-market • Baby Bath and Shower Products Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/baby-bath-and-shower-products-market About Us:Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.