Introducing HMP Global’s MARIN: A strategic compass for market access intelligence

MARIN cuts through the complexities of the oncology market, providing clarity and direction that empower manufacturers to make informed decisions and engage key stakeholders more effectively.

Transforming the leading source of oncology market intelligence highlights expert, actionable information for today’s biopharmaceutical and healthcare leaders.

By combining advanced research methodologies with deep market expertise, MARIN delivers the intelligence needed to optimize market access strategies.” — Jeff Hennessy Jr., HMP Global COO; President, HMP Omnimedia

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global’s HMP Market Access Insights is now known as MARIN (Market Access Research Intelligence). This transformation strengthens MARIN’s position as a leader in market access research, delivering actionable intelligence and strategic guidance to biopharmaceutical innovators in the oncology sector.

The rebrand reflects the evolution of the division following HMP Global’s acquisition of Proximity Health, LLC, in 2022, establishing MARIN as a distinct, future-focused brand equipped to expand its research capabilities and product offerings. MARIN cuts through the complexities of the oncology market, providing clarity and direction that empower manufacturers to make informed decisions and engage key stakeholders more effectively.

“By combining advanced research methodologies with deep market expertise, MARIN delivers the intelligence needed to optimize market access strategies,” said Jeff Hennessy Jr., HMP Global Chief Operating Officer and President, HMP Omnimedia. “This rebrand solidifies our leadership in market access research and intelligence, aligning with HMP Global’s mission to advance healthcare innovation. MARIN’s enhanced offerings will allow us to serve our clients more effectively and drive meaningful impact in oncology.”

For more than 20 years, the team has immersed itself in the complexities of oncology care, under the leadership of Lee Blansett, Executive Vice President, MARIN.

“Our team’s new approaches address the increased complexities of oncology care, and our new identity highlights our ongoing commitment to our clients’ success,” Blansett said.

Although its name has changed, its commitment to decoding complexities of 140+ IDNs remains unchanged. Through its flagship offerings, such as the MARIN Oncology Customer Segment Report Series, MARIN provides critical insights tailored to Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs), Community Oncology, Payer Oncology, Clinical Pathways, and broader oncology market trends.

“MARIN will continue to combine rigorous analyses with deep industry expertise to support our clients in navigating market access challenges,” said Emma Bijesse, Vice President, MARIN. “We are excited to introduce a brand that reflects our commitment to delivering important insights.”

MARIN’s comprehensive IDN Annual Trend Report — available this spring — continues to deliver deep analysis and strategic insights. The same expert team, proprietary archetyping methodology, and actionable intelligence are now enhanced by MARIN’s renewed focus on delivering clarity in market access.

For an in-depth view, MARIN’s enhanced offerings include Primary Research & Syndicated Reports, delivering comprehensive primary research across key manufacturer customer segments.

- Account Specific Data: Access to proprietary data that covers key manufacturer IDN accounts, delivering deep insights into market dynamics and individual client needs.

- Expert Consultations: Personalized guidance through dedicated inquiry sessions with market experts to assist with strategic planning and decision-making.

- Actionable Intelligence: Timely, data-driven insights delivered regularly to support ongoing market access strategy optimization.

The rebrand also includes a fresh visual identity, focusing on modern and professional elements that reflect MARIN’s commitment to clarity and precision. As part of the rebrand, MARIN’s new website provides an intuitive platform for clients to access the latest reports, insights and resources. The website serves as the central hub for all MARIN offerings, enhancing the user experience while reflecting an updated brand identity.

To explore MARIN’s offerings and gain a competitive edge in market access intelligence, visit marinintel.com.



About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.