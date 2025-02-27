Waste to Energy Market projected to surpass US$57.239 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.68%

The waste-to-energy market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% to attain US$57.239 billion in 2030 from US$43.415 billion in 2025.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the waste to energy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$57.239 billion in 2030.Waste to energy is a technology that helps convert non-renewable waste material into various forms of usable energy, like heat, fuel, and electricity. The waste-to-energy technology offers multiple benefits in global energy and waste management . The waste-to-energy solution offers key applications across multiple sectors like electricity generation, fuel production, and resource recovery, among others. The WTE technology helps in reducing the volume of waste and helps in lowering greenhouse gas emissions. The technology also offers economic viability to multiple countries. The increasing urbanization and industrial landscape across the globe are among the key factors pushing the growth of the market. The rapid increase in urban population and the growth of industrialization increases the demand for energy, which includes heat, fuel, and energy across the globe.Similarly, the rising demand for sustainable fuel sources is also among the key factors propelling the growth of the market. With changing consumer preference towards renewable fuels and reducing dependency on fossil fuels, the demand for innovative technology in energy generation is estimated to increase. The rising demand for waste-to-energy technology is estimated to grow the introduction of key innovations and developments in the market. For instance, in September 2024, Enfinium, the largest waste-to-energy operator in the UK, announced the launch of a carbon capture pilot for the sector in the UK. The pilot offers capabilities of capturing about one tonne of carbon dioxide each day and can run for at least 12 months.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/waste-to-energy-market The waste-to-energy market, under the technology segment, is divided into thermal and biological. Under the technology segment of the global waste-to-energy market, the thermal category is estimated to grow at a greater rate. A major factor propelling the growth of thermal waste-to-energy technology is its straightforward process and environmentally friendly characteristics, which contribute to its widespread adoption.The offering segment of the waste-to-energy market is categorized into solutions and services. The solutions category under the offering segment of the global waste-to-energy market is estimated to attain a greater market share during the forecasted timeline. The solution category of the segment includes various types of thermal and biological technologies, among others, which help with the generation of electricity and heat.The European region is expected to witness significant growth in the waste-to-energy market during the estimated timeline. The major factor propelling the growth of the European region in the market is the increasing development and innovation in the energy and heat generation sector. The introduction of key governmental policies to reduce the usage of fossil fuel among major countries in the region, like the UK, France, Germany, and Italy, is also estimated to boost the growth of the region in the market. Similarly, increasing demand for electricity and heat in the region is also estimated to enhance the growth of the market.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the waste to energy market that have been covered are Hitachi Zosen Corporation, SUEZ SA, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., EQT, Veolia, Acciona, S.A., China Everbright Environment Group Limited, A2A S.p.A., Waste to Energy Systems, LLC, CNIM, and MARTIN GMBH.The market analytics report segments the waste to energy market as follows:• By Technologyo Thermalo Biological• By Offeringo Solutionso Services• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• UK• Italy• Otherso Middle East and Africa• UAE• Saudi Arabia• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• Japan• China• India• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Hitachi Zosen Corporation• SUEZ SA• MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.• EQT• Veolia• Acciona, S.A.• China Everbright Environment Group Limited• A2A S.p.A.• Waste to Energy Systems, LLC• CNIM• MARTIN GMBHReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Clean Energy Technology Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/clean-energy-technology-market • HVAC Controls Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/hvac-controls-market • HVAC Insulation Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/hvac-insulation-market • Solar Energy Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-solar-energy-market • Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/distributed-energy-resource-management-system-market About Us:Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 