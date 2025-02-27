Open Angle Glaucoma OAG Global Market Report 2025: Advanced Diagnostic Technologies And Treatments Driving Market Growth

The Business Research Company

Open Angle Glaucoma OAG Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The open-angle glaucoma (OAG) market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.42 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

The Global Open Angle Glaucoma OAG Market Continues To Grow In Strength. Where Will This Growth Take Us In The Next Few Years?

The open angle glaucoma (OAG) market, a leading cause of blindness, especially among older adults, has seen its global market surge in recent years. The market size rose from $6.13 billion in 2024 to $6.55 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.8%. This robust growth during the historical period is spurred on by rising prevalence of glaucoma among aging populations, increasing awareness about early detection of eye diseases, growing healthcare expenditures, government initiatives for vision care programs, and expansion of ophthalmology practices globally.

Are These Impressive Growth Rates Sustainable? What Can We Expect For The Foreseeable Future?

The Open Angle Glaucoma OAG market size is projected to see substantial growth in the coming years, with expectations to reach $8.42 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. The projected growth can be attributed to increasing demand for combination therapies, rising focus on personalized medicine, improved reimbursement policies for glaucoma treatments, increasing prevalence of lifestyle-induced ocular conditions, and rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic methods. Major trends include the growing adoption of AI in glaucoma diagnostics, a shift towards outpatient glaucoma surgical procedures, increasing usage of sustained-release glaucoma implants, rising integration of wearable technology for monitoring intraocular pressure, and heightened focus on sustainability in medical device manufacturing.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20911&type=smp

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Open Angle Glaucoma OAG Market?

A critical growth driver for the Open Angle Glaucoma OAG market is the growing awareness of eye illnesses. Eye illnesses encompass medical conditions impacting the structure, function, or vision of the eyes, from minor concerns like dry eye to serious diseases, such as glaucoma and macular degeneration. Their prevalence is on the rise due to aging populations, prolonged screen exposure, increasing diabetes cases, environmental pollution, and lifestyle habits straining eye health. For instance, the Royal National Institute of Blind People RNIB reported that eye care outpatient appointments in the UK exceeded eight million in 2021/22, making it the in-demand specialty. Additionally, the number of individuals with sight loss, currently over two million, is projected to double to over four million by 2050. Therefore, the growing awareness of eye illnesses is propelling growth in the Open Angle Glaucoma OAG market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/open-angle-glaucoma-oag-global-market-report

Which Are The Key Players Shaping The Open Angle Glaucoma OAG Market?

The Open Angle Glaucoma OAG market is host to numerous major companies, including Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc, Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boston Scientific, Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Hoya Corporation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Santen Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Théa Pharma, Glaukos Corporation, Quantel Medical, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., iSTAR Medical, Nicox Ophthalmics, Visus Therapeutics, Peregrine Eye Laser and Institute, Inotek Pharmaceuticals. These key players are prioritizing the development of innovative solutions, such as minimally invasive glaucoma devices MIGDs, to provide advanced and less invasive alternatives for managing primary open-angle glaucoma while reducing dependence on traditional treatments. For instance, iSTAR Medical, a Belgium-based medtech company, launched MINIject in the Netherlands in December 2023. MINIject is a unique treatment that utilises a porous STAR material to enhance fluid outflow and reduce IOP, representing a significant breakthrough in glaucoma care.

How Is Open Angle Glaucoma OAG Market Segmented Globally?

1 By Disease Type: Open Angle Glaucoma, Angle Closure Glaucoma, Other Disease Type

2 By Drug Class: Prostaglandin Analog, Beta Blockers, Adrenergic Agonist, Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors, Others Drug Class

3 By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy.

Subsegmentations include:

1 By Open Angle Glaucoma OAG: Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma POAG, Secondary Open-Angle Glaucoma

2 By Angle Closure Glaucoma: Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma, Chronic Angle-Closure Glaucoma

3 By Other Disease Type: Normal-Tension Glaucoma, Congenital Glaucoma, Secondary Glaucoma

What Regional Trends Are Shaping The Open Angle Glaucoma OAG Market?

In terms of geography, North America was the largest region in the Open Angle Glaucoma OAG market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the Open Angle Glaucoma OAG market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Antiglaucoma Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antiglaucoma-drugs-global-market-report

Glaucoma Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/glaucoma-surgery-devices-global-market-report

Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/myopia-and-presbyopia-treatment-global-market-report

Learn more about the Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights is unsurpassed. With a wealth of 1,500,000 datasets, deep secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you'll have the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.