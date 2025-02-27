Refuse Truck (Garbage Handling Trucks) Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

Refuse Truck (Garbage Handling Trucks) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The Refuse Truck (Garbage Handling Trucks) Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The refuse truck garbage handling trucks market has witnessed an extraordinary expansion in recent years, growing from $1.62 billion in 2024 to $2.05 billion in 2025. This impressive growth, featuring a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 26.6%, can be primarily attributed to the rapid pace of urbanization, the upward trend in waste management awareness, commercial vehicles' increasing automation, mounting environmental concerns, population growth, and stringent environmental regulations.

Looking ahead, the refuse truck market is expected to see continued exponential growth, with projections pointing to a rise to $5.07 billion by 2029, led by a CAGR of 25.4%. This anticipated growth can be attributed to several key factors such as the increasing adoption of electric garbage trucks, rising demand for sustainable waste management solutions, burgeoning need for compact and maneuverable vehicles, intensified attention on worker safety, and the growing trend of public-private partnerships PPPs.

What Drives The Refuse Truck (Garbage Handling Trucks) Market Growth?

A deeper dive into market drivers reveals that the awareness of waste management is slated to drive the refuse truck market's growth. Waste management, encapsulating the processes from waste inception to its final disposal, inclusive of its collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling, is largely due to environmental and health concerns. Efficient refuse trucks streamline waste management by collecting and transporting large volumes of waste to disposal or recycling facilities, cutting down the needed time and labor.

For instance, a report published by the United Nations Environment Programme in February 2024 highlighted that the generation of municipal solid waste is expected to skyrocket from 2.1 billion tons in 2023 to an astounding 3.8 billion tons by 2050. This makes the rising awareness of waste management a significant driver of the refuse truck market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Refuse Truck (Garbage Handling Trucks) Market?

The refuse truck market is populated with key industry players such as Daimler Truck Holding AG, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Oshkosh Corporation, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd., and Crane Carrier Company, among others. These major companies are developing fully electric trash trucks in an effort to reduce carbon emissions, lower operating costs, and enhance overall sustainability in waste management operations.

How Is The Refuse Truck (Garbage Handling Trucks) Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Front Loaders; Rear Loaders; Side Loaders

2 By Fuel: Electric; Gasoline; Diesel

3 By Technology: Manual; Automatic; Semi-automatic

4 By End-User: Municipal Garbage; Industrial Garbage; Other End Users

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Refuse Truck (Garbage Handling Trucks) Market?

The market's global scope includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. With the biggest market share in 2024, Asia-Pacific holds a dominant position in the refuse truck market.

