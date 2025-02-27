Pulmonary Or Respiratory Drug Delivery Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Global Pulmonary Or Respiratory Drug Delivery Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

It will grow to $107.85 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.” — The Business Research Company

Is The Pulmonary Or Respiratory Drug Delivery Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The pulmonary or respiratory drug delivery market size has witnessed substantial growth in recent years and is projected to mushroom from $69.83 billion in 2024 to $76.38 billion in 2025, corresponding to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.4%. The drivers propelling the historic period's growth include the escalating prevalence of asthma, the adoption of innovative inhalation devices, surging global healthcare expenditure, heightened awareness of respiratory diseases, and a rising incidence of allergic conditions.

The future seems promising indeed for the pulmonary or respiratory drug delivery market. It is forecasted to accelerate and reach $107.85 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.0%. This expansion during the forecast period is underpinned by the burgeoning demand for personalized medicine, increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, the pivot towards telemedicine, escalating investments in healthcare infrastructure, and the rise and rise of e-commerce for pharmaceutical products. The forecast period will also witness significant trends like advancements in particle engineering, the evolution of cutting-edge nebulizers, the creation of liposomal formulations, leaps in computational fluid dynamics, and the advent of smart inhalers.

What Drives The Pulmonary Or Respiratory Drug Delivery Market Growth?

The incidence of pneumonia is skyrocketing and is expected to fuel the growth of the pulmonary or respiratory drug delivery market. As a detrimental lung infection, pneumonia inflames the air sacs and may cause them to fill with fluid or pus, leading to a cough, fever, and difficulty in breathing. The factors contributing to the surge in pneumonia incidents include an aging population, weakened immune systems, respiratory infections, air pollution, smoking, and the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Pulmonary or respiratory drug delivery aids pneumonia patients by delivering medications like antibiotics, bronchodilators, or anti-inflammatory agents directly to the lungs, resulting in quicker and more effective treatment. This helps to mitigate symptoms, reduce inflammation, clear infections, improve respiratory function, and can expedite recovery while thwarting complications. For instance, in November 2023, the Centre for Tropical Medicine and Global Health, a UK-based healthcare research leader, reported a significant increase in pneumonia cases in Kenya, which totalled 793,864 in 2022/2023. Consequently, the rise in pneumonia is a significant driver for the pulmonary or respiratory drug delivery market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Pulmonary Or Respiratory Drug Delivery Market?

Leading companies in the pulmonary or respiratory drug delivery market comprise Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Abbott Laboratories, 3M Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GlaxoSmithKline, Omron Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aptar Pharma, Sumitomo Pharma America Inc., Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Cipla Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Kindeva Drug Delivery Limited, Nemera Group, Hovione, H And T Presspart Group, and Vectura Group plc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Pulmonary Or Respiratory Drug Delivery Market?

In an attempt to retain a competitive edge, these prominent companies are focusing on technological advancements like complex drug delivery systems that enhance treatment efficacy and patient compliance. These advanced technologies improve the targeted delivery and controlled release of therapeutic agents, thereby enhancing drug efficacy and patient outcomes. For instance, in July 2023, Viatris Inc., a US-based healthcare company manufacturing generic and branded medicines, and Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P., a US-based company offering drug delivery, launched Breyna budesonide and formoterol fumarate dihydrate Inhalation Aerosol. This inhalation aerosol, approved by the Food and Drug Administration, a US-based government agency, is the first generic version of AstraZeneca's Symbicort. It combines budesonide and formoterol in a metered-dose inhaler for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and is available in two strengths of 80 micrograms and 160 micrograms with 4.5 micrograms of formoterol.

How Is The Pulmonary Or Respiratory Drug Delivery Market Segmented?

1 By Product: Formulation Type, Device Type

2 By Canister Type: Plain Canister, Coated Canister

3 By Application: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Other Applications

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings

And the Subsegments:

1 By Formulation Type: Dry Powder Inhalers DPIs, Metered Dose Inhalers MDIs, Nebulizers, Liquid Aerosols, Nasal Sprays

2 By Device Type: Inhalers Manual and Digital, Nebulizers Compressor, Ultrasonic, Mesh, Breath-Activated Devices, Spacer Devices, Nasal Drug Delivery Devices

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Pulmonary Or Respiratory Drug Delivery Market?

In 2024, North America took the lion's share of the pulmonary or respiratory drug delivery market. In contrast, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing region. This report covers the pulmonary or respiratory drug delivery market in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

With over 15000+ reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has etched a reputation for offering detailed market research and insights. Built on 1,500,000 datasets, the foundation of our research includes extensive secondary research and unrivalled insights from industry leaders.

