ANY.RUN Joins RootedCON 2025 in Madrid: Explore Next-Gen Cybersecurity Solutions

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence platform, announces its participation in RootedCON 2025, one of the most prominent cybersecurity conferences in Europe. The event will take place from March 6-8 in Madrid, Spain, gathering top experts, researchers, and industry leaders. Attendees can visit the ANY.RUN booth to engage with experts and witness live demonstrations of advanced malware analysis tools.

𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐝𝐂𝐎𝐍: 𝐀 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭

RootedCON is a prestigious cybersecurity conference that brings together thousands of professionals from around the world, including security researchers, industry leaders, and government representatives. Known for its high-level technical discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities, the event serves as a hub for exchanging knowledge on emerging threats. More information about the conference can be found at RootedCON’s official website.

𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍’𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐡

At RootedCON 2025, ANY.RUN will present its latest updates in malware analysis and threat intelligence. Visitors to the ANY.RUN booth will have the opportunity to:

· 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 – Watch real-time demos of ANY.RUN’s products, showcasing their ability to analyze malware behavior, detect threats, and enhance incident response.

· 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 – Meet ANY.RUN’s cybersecurity specialists who will answer your questions and discuss best practices in malware analysis and threat intelligence.

· 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗠𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗲 – Get your hands on high-quality, exclusive ANY.RUN merchandise. The designs are a surprise, so be sure to visit our booth to see what’s in store!

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is a provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, allowing cybersecurity professionals to analyze threats in real time, detect malicious activity, and respond proactively. With its cloud-based sandboxing environment, TI Lookup, and Safebrowsing, ANY.RUN delivers deep visibility into malware behavior, threat intelligence, and web-based risks. These tools help organizations track emerging threats, extract indicators of compromise (IOCs), investigate suspicious files and URLs, and enhance their security posture.

For media inquiries and to schedule a meeting with our experts at RootedCON 2025, please contact:

Vlada Belousova, v.belousova@any.run

