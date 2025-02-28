MEED Market Talk: Portugal’s Casais Group Partners with Nahaz Investment Group to Support Saudi Vision 2030

Casais Entirez to Bring Advanced Building Technologies to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casais Group, a leading European construction firm, has joined forces with Saudi Arabia’s Nahaz Investment Group to launch Casais Entirez, a groundbreaking joint venture that will introduce industrialized construction, sustainable methodologies, and advanced engineering solutions to the Kingdom. This partnership underscores Casais Entirez’s commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 by accelerating infrastructure development with innovative and efficient construction solutions.

Revolutionizing Saudi Arabia’s Construction Industry

Casais Entirez combines Casais Group’s 65 years of expertise in industrialized and sustainable construction with Nahaz Investment Group’s deep market knowledge, ensuring the delivery of world-class projects tailored to Saudi Arabia’s evolving needs. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and prefabrication techniques, the joint venture will significantly enhance project efficiency, sustainability, and execution speed.

“We are excited to partner with Nahaz Investment Group to bring our advanced construction solutions to Saudi Arabia. Our mission is to contribute to the Kingdom’s economic diversification and world-class infrastructure development.”

– António Carlos Rodrigues, CEO of Casais Group and Board Member of Casais Entirez

Casais Group: A Legacy of Excellence

Founded in 1958, Casais Group is one of Europe’s most prominent construction firms, operating across 17 countries with over 6,500 employees. Specializing in construction, real estate development, prefabrication, and industrialized construction, Casais Group integrates cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices to enhance efficiency and quality.

“Casais Entirez represents our long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia’s remarkable transformation. Our expertise in industrialized construction will help accelerate project timelines, enhance quality, and optimize efficiency.”

– André Rocha, Executive Board Member at Casais Group and Casais Entirez

“Beyond delivering high-quality projects, our goal is to foster local economic growth by collaborating with Saudi suppliers, contractors, and workforce development programs.”

– Henrique Pereira, Managing Director of Casais Group Middle East

Nahaz Investment Group: A Legacy of Impactful Investments

With a history dating back to the 1960s, Nahaz Investment Group has played a pivotal role in Saudi Arabia’s real estate and infrastructure sectors. The company has expanded its investments into commercial and residential real estate, logistics, warehousing, education, hospitality, and agriculture, consistently driving sustainable growth.

“At Nahaz, we seek partnerships that drive innovation and excellence. Casais Group’s expertise and commitment to quality make them an ideal partner in our mission to support Saudi Arabia’s urban development and economic growth in alignment with Vision 2030.”

– Sultan Mohammed Alhudaithi, Board Member of Nahaz Investment Group and Casais Entirez

“After successfully delivering multiple award-winning projects, we aim to revolutionize the construction landscape and position Saudi Arabia as a global benchmark for engineering excellence with a sustainability-driven approach.”

– Saleh Abdullah Alguraisha, CEO of Nahaz Investment Group and Board Member of Casais Entirez

Building the Future of Saudi Arabia

Casais Entirez is set to play a key role in Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure expansion, ensuring that projects are delivered with speed, precision, and sustainability. The joint venture’s focus on modern construction methodologies and local economic empowerment aligns with the Kingdom’s ambitious vision for the future.

