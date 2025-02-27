First Science-Based Global Employee Motivation Platform Launched in Partnership with Employee Motivation Leader

Renowned employee motivation thought leader, Tamra Chandler

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loylogic, a pioneer in global rewards and incentive solutions, has partnered with celebrated thought leader M. Tamra Chandler to introduce a groundbreaking approach to employee recognition: The 100 Moments That Matter – exclusively designed for Ultimate , Loylogic’s groundbreaking new Points as a Service (PaaS) employee motivation platform.Tamra has devoted her life's work to elevating human and team performance through practices that put people first, and The 100 Moments That Matter is a unique and powerful platform for achieving these goals.For the first time, organizations worldwide will have access to a curated, science-backed framework for employee motivation, integrated directly into Ultimate. This innovative framework ensures that HR teams can recognize employees in the right way, at the right time, and for the right reasons, without the complexity of managing vendors, currencies, or logistics across multiple markets.A first-of-its-kind framework for employee motivationTamra Chandler has redefined how organizations drive engagement, performance, and workplace culture. Drawing from her decades of research, consulting, and thought leadership, she has now created the first-ever curated list of 100 Moments That Matter – a framework that identifies the key recognition moments proven to drive employee engagement and retention.This exclusive framework has been developed specifically for Ultimate, making it the only rewards platform with which companies can seamlessly embed a research-backed recognition strategy into their employee motivation programs.Unlike generic recognition programs that focus solely on tenure or performance-based bonuses, The 100 Moments That Matter provides a structured yet flexible approach that HR teams can use to inspire their people with meaningful, personalized rewards.Ultimate: removing complexity, maximizing impactGlobal companies often struggle to maintain consistent, impactful employee recognition programs across different regions, facing challenges such as multiple suppliers, fragmented platforms, and operational inefficiencies.Ultimate solves this by offering:• A single, seamless platform for all employee rewards globally• Ultimate Stars – a global rewards currency that employees can redeem for experiences, merchandise, travel, gift cards, and more via Loylogic’s award-winning marketplace• Automated, AI-driven recommendations that match recognition moments with meaningful rewards• Seamless integration into HR systems, eliminating manual processes and multiple vendorsA data-driven approach to employee engagementBy integrating Tamra’s exclusive The 100 Moments That Matter framework, Ultimate ensures that recognition isn’t an afterthought, but rather a strategic tool that creates thriving cultures and delivers differentiated business performance.This unique collection of moments focuses on recognizing and rewarding meaningful actions and behaviors that contribute to an exceptional and inspiring workplace culture, driving employee connections and organizational success.Each of the 100 Moments That Matter is grouped into 25 themes, such as:• Nice Job!: Recognizing exceptional performance, such as consistently delivering high-quality work or meeting deadlines under difficult circumstances.• The Best of Us: Rewarding collaboration and resilience, like mediating between colleagues to resolve an issue or leading by example during challenging times.• Delighting Customers: Celebrating customer-centric behaviors, including exceeding customer expectations through service or solving long-standing customer issues.• Helping Them Grow: Supporting team development by intentionally transferring skills and know-how to others or coaching and mentoring team members to succeed.• Innovation: Encouraging creative thinking, such as proposing new and novel ways of working or exploring possibilities while constructively challenging the status quo.These moments prompt employees to think beyond familiar recognition themes while creating a structured, scalable approach to appreciation."Companies today recognize that engaged employees drive success, but traditional reward programs are often reactive, transactional, and disconnected from what truly motivates people," said Gabi Kool, CEO of Loylogic."With the launch of The 100 Moments That Matter exclusively within Ultimate, we are providing HR teams with the first-ever framework that combines behavioral science, AI-driven automation, and frictionless global rewards all in one solution. This is not just about offering rewards; it’s about ensuring they create real impact."So how does Ultimate go beyond just providing rewards? By ensuring that recognition becomes a meaningful aspect of the culture, and that it flows with the rhythm of work. Further, Ultimate helps your employees take notice of the contributions of others and say, “I see you and the positive impact you have on our team.”Key capabilities include:• AI-driven recommendations that suggest relevant moments for recognition• Global scalability, making it easy for companies to maintain a unified rewards strategy across all locationsLooking forward, Ultimate peer-to-peer recognition will also be developed, enabling employees to reward each other instantly to further improve motivation and drive team-based recognition.Transforming employee motivation for the futureAccording to the 2025 US Appreciation Index Report, employees who feel valued at work are significantly more engaged, productive, and likely to stay with their organization. However, many businesses lack a structured approach to recognition, leading to inconsistency and missed opportunities to build loyalty."By creating The 100 Moments That Matter specifically for Ultimate, we are giving companies a pathway to a recognition culture that is not only meaningful but also effortless to implement at scale," said Tamra Chandler."I’m thrilled to partner with Loylogic and their Ultimate PaaS solution to redefine workplace recognition. This is the future of employee motivation: one that is rooted in science, powered by technology, and designed for real human connection."Tamra will share more insights on the partnership at the HR World Summit in Lisbon this May, where she will present the framework alongside Loylogic leadership.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.