Senate Bill 307 Printer's Number 244
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 244
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
307
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, BOSCOLA, LANGERHOLC, SCHWANK,
HAYWOOD, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, COMITTA, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA,
J. WARD, SANTARSIERO AND KANE, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 24, 2004 (P.L.1270, No.153),
entitled "An act providing for the Pennsylvania Amber Alert
System; authorizing and directing the Pennsylvania State
Police to establish and maintain the Pennsylvania Amber Alert
System; assessing costs; and providing for immunity and
penalties," establishing the Pennsylvania Purple Alert
System; and further providing for immunity.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The title and sections 1 and 5(b) of the act of
November 24, 2004 (P.L.1270, No.153), referred to as the
Pennsylvania Amber Alert System Law, are amended to read:
AN ACT
Providing for the Pennsylvania Amber Alert System and the
Pennsylvania Purple Alert System; authorizing and directing
the Pennsylvania State Police to establish and maintain the
[Pennsylvania Amber Alert System] alert systems; assessing
costs; and providing for immunity and penalties.
Section 1. Pennsylvania Amber Alert System [and], Missing
Endangered Person Advisory System (MEPAS) and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.